Lagos unveils 2025-2030 industrial policy plan to coherent machinery of governance

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government is set to launch the Lagos State Industrial Policy 2025 to 2030 as an ambitious industrial agenda for the State.

The public launch will hold on Thursday, 30th April 2026 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, made the disclosure on Monday at Alausa, Ikeja.

Expected during the unveils are captains of industry, leading investors, development partners, Business Membership Organisations, members of the diplomatic community and from representatives from Federal and State Governments.

The Commissioner said within the next 72 hours, “we will commit our administration, our Ministry, our partners in industry and finance, and the full machinery of Lagos State Government to a single, coherent plan to make Lagos the industrial capital of Africa within this decade. That is the magnitude of the moment, and that is the scale of our intention.”

According to her the commitment is being made under the leadership of the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in line with his THEMES+ agenda.

Ambrose-Medebem added, “The Industrial Policy that we will unveil on Thursday is, by some measure, the most consequential expression of that doctrine to emerge from this Government, and it has been shaped from the very first draft to be delivered, not merely declared.

“Lagos already carries the weight of the Nigerian economy on its shoulders, and it does so with a quiet, steady competence that the rest of the continent has come to recognise.

“We are the financial centre of West Africa, the commercial nerve centre of the federation, the busiest port complex on this coast, the cultural capital that exports our music, our cinema, and our fashion to every market that matters, and the largest concentration of small and medium-sized enterprises anywhere on the African continent.

“Within our boundaries, more than 20 million people rise each morning to trade, to manufacture, to serve, to teach, to build, and to dream. We generate a substantial share of this country’s industrial output, a commanding share of its non-oil tax revenue, and a disproportionate share of its hope.

“Yet the ambition of this administration runs further still, because the rules of competitive industrialisation are being rewritten across the world in real time, and Lagos has decided to be one of the cities that holds the pen.

“The Lagos State Industrial Policy 2025 to 2030 lays out a structured pathway for accelerating industrial growth across the sectors in which Lagos enjoys a natural advantage and a moral obligation to lead.

“It speaks with precision to agro-processing and light manufacturing, where the volumes of our population and the depth of our markets create immediate opportunity. It speaks to the creative economy, in which Lagos has already given the world a globally recognisable export. It speaks to healthcare and life sciences, where this State intends to anchor a domestic manufacturing base for the products our hospitals and our families depend upon. It speaks to the blue economy, where our coastline and our maritime trade lanes remain underused. It speaks to digital trade and the technology services sector, where Lagos has produced more unicorns than most countries on the continent combined.

“The Policy names the binding constraints that have slowed our industrialisation, and it commits the State, by name and by timeline, to lifting each of them in turn. It addresses infrastructure, in particular the power, the water, the road and rail connections that decide whether a factory can run profitably. It addresses the supply chains that bind our producers to their inputs and their customers.

“It addresses the regulatory environment that determines whether a business can be registered, financed, taxed, and grown without unnecessary friction. It addresses the industrial clusters and special economic zones in which our next generation of producers will be housed, served, and connected to the world.”

She noted that Small and medium-scale enterprises have been the cornerstone, saying “Through this Policy, we are widening their access to finance, dismantling the regulatory bottlenecks that have for too long punished smaller firms disproportionately, and providing the technical assistance that allows local businesses to scale, to formalise, to compete, and to export.

“We are doing this with the seriousness that it deserves, because we understand that an industrial policy that does not reach the cooperative is an industrial policy that has failed before it is launched.”

For a better society

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