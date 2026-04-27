Lagos bolsters World Bank human capital programmes, presents operational vehicles

From L – R: Director, Macro Economic Statistics Division, Lagos Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, MEPB, Mr Basit Baruwa; MEPB Permanent Secretary, Mrs Olayinka Ojo; her counterpart in Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Ibrahim Mustapha and Director, Development Partnership Department and the State’s HOPE-PROGRAM Coordinator, Mr. Mobolaji Onimole during the presentation of operational vehicles for monitoring the implementation of the HOPE-PROGRAM initiatives across key sectors, held at the Secretariat, Alausa at the weekend.

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government, at the weekend, presented operational vehicles across the key sectors of the World Bank Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) Programme to enhance the monitoring and evaluation activities for effective service delivery.

The sectors which are the three core delivery pillars of the programme include: Governance, Primary Health, and Basic Education

Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George at the handing over ceremony of the vehicles in Alausa, emphasised the critical role of logistics in sustaining programme impact.

He noted that as the coordinating ministry for the HOPE Programme in Lagos State, the Ministry remains committed to strengthening institutional capacity, ensuring transparency, and driving evidence-based decision-making across all implementing sectors.

According to him, “The procurement of these operational vehicles is a deliberate step towards deepening the efficiency and reach of the World Bank HOPE- Programme. Effective monitoring and evaluation are central to sustaining the gains we have recorded so far, and these assets will significantly enhance field operations, data collection, and supervisory functions across the three key sectors.”

He further reiterated that the Ministry’s coordinating role places it at the heart of ensuring synergy among implementing agencies, fostering accountability, and aligning programme outcomes with the broader development priorities of the State Government.

The Commissioner, who is also a Coordinating member of the Lagos State World Bank HOPE-PROGRAM Steering Committee, expressed confidence that the initiative would bolster timely reporting, strengthen oversight mechanisms, and ultimately translate into improved service delivery outcomes for residents of Lagos State.

He expressed appreciation to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for his continued support and commitment to the realisation of the gains of the HOPE-PROGRAM.

In line with the State Government’s plan for the effective deployment of the vehicles, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo, formally presented the keys to the beneficiary Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Notably, the Permanent Secretary, Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim Mustapha, received the keys on behalf of the Health sector, alongside other implementing agencies under the World Bank HOPE-PROGRAM.

The World Bank HOPE Programme continues to serve as a vital platform for strengthening governance systems and improving human capital development indicators, in line with the State Government’s THEMES+ Agenda.

For a better society

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