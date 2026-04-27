Kogi deepens China ties to fast-track Agro-Industrial Park, SAPZ Implementation

Kogi delegation to China led by Alhaji Yakubu Okala, FCA, Auditor General of Kogi State and Project Investment Adviser, who represented Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo in a group picture with Chinese officials in China after the meeting.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Kogi State has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hezheng Holdings Group and Hezheng Digital Technology (Hezheng Innovation Valley) Co., Ltd. to accelerate the implementation of its Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme and establish a modern agricultural science and technology industrial park.

The SAPZ initiative was positioned as a flagship platform to boost food production, expand processing capacity, create jobs, attract private investment, and establish Kogi as a leading agricultural and industrial hub in Nigeria.

Officials say the new Kogi-China partnership marks a shift from conceptual planning to active execution.

Central to the agreement is the development of a modern agricultural science and technology industrial park in Kogi State.

The project will drive agro-processing, facilitate technology transfer, support equipment deployment, promote enterprise incubation, strengthen logistics and cold chain systems, enhance export infrastructure, and deliver sustainable power solutions.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, explained in a statement that the Kogi SAPZ structure was anchored by the Ajaokuta Agro-Industrial Hub, complemented by Agricultural Transformation Centres in Anyigba, Alape, and Osara, plus the Zariagi Agro-Air Hub.

The programme was designed to integrate existing farmer clusters with an additional 150,000 hectares of farmland per zone, and will open large-scale, tenant-driven production opportunities in the state.

Priority value chains under the SAPZ include rice, maize, cassava, livestock and poultry, sesame, cashew, oil palm, and greenhouse farming.

Supporting systems will cover warehousing, cold chain logistics, power solutions, compressed natural gas (CNG), agricultural technology, equipment deployment, and agro-export infrastructure.

The Kogi delegation to China was led by Alhaji Yakubu Okala, FCA, Auditor General of Kogi State and Project Investment Adviser, who represented Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

He was accompanied by Agriculture Commissioner, Hon. Ojomah Timothy; Technical Adviser to the Governor’s Office, Dr. Abdullahi Ozomata; Chief Economic Adviser, Alhaji Aliyu Inda Salami; and Project Consultant/MD of Pulse Engineering and Consulting Limited, Mr. David Lekan Obatolu.

While in China, the delegation toured Hezheng facilities including its investment promotion centre, agricultural industry exhibition hall, global launch hall, and live-streaming incubation base.

The visits offered insights into Hezheng’s industrial park management model, enterprise support systems, agri-tech integration, and cross-border market development strategies.

Talks focused on actionable areas such as industrial park development, technology transfer, processing infrastructure, enterprise incubation, park management systems, investment mobilisation, and equipment deployment.

Both sides also explored frameworks for a structured, long-term China–Kogi industrial cooperation platform.

According to the Kogi State Government, there is strong alignment on project vision and implementation roadmap. Technical and commercial workstreams will advance in the coming months toward full mobilisation, including groundbreaking preparations and the establishment of coordination offices in China, Kogi State, and Abuja.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, stated that the engagement underscores the state’s commitment to move the SAPZ programme from planning to execution.

He stressed that Kogi is positioning itself as a competitive destination for agro-industrial investment.

“Kogi State remains resolute in its vision to build a bankable and investment-ready agro-industrial ecosystem,” Fanwo stated, adding that “This will enhance food security, promote value addition, create jobs, strengthen farmer-market linkages, support export growth, and unlock new economic opportunities for our people.”

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