JAMB says viral 394 UTME result of C’River candidate is fake

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has dismissed as fake a widely circulated result slip purporting to show a candidate from Cross River State scored 394 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The result, shared by social media user @Onsogbu on X, claimed the female candidate, Okon Winniefred Sampson, scored 394 out of 400.

“Okon Winnifred Sampson, a young girl from Cross River State, delivered a remarkable performance in her UTME examinations, scoring an outstanding 394 out of 400.

“Her results were as follows: 96 in Use of English; 99 in Biology; 98 in Chemistry and 99 in Physics… a truly exceptional academic achievement. I love this,” Onsogbu wrote.

Reacting in a statement issued on Sunday, the Board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, described the result as fake and urged the public to disregard it.

“A purported result slip currently being circulated, claiming that a candidate scored 394 in the 2026 UTME, is entirely fake. It is surprising that such a fabrication is being shared by otherwise well-informed Nigerians,” the statement said.

Benjamin explained that UTME results are strictly view-only and not designed for circulation in printed or shared templates, adding that the document being circulated is based on a fabricated result format.

“Firstly, the Board has clearly stated that UTME results are view-only. The circulated document appears on a fabricated result template, which on its own is a sufficient indication that it is not authentic,” he said.

He further noted that the registration number on the fake slip does not conform to JAMB’s system-generated numbering format.

“Secondly, the Board’s registration numbers are system-generated and do not follow the pattern ‘20269’ as seen on the fake slip. There are several other inconsistencies that, even at a glance, expose the result as fraudulent,” he added.

The Board advised the public to rely only on official communication channels for authentic information on examination results, stressing that all UTME results remain view-only at present.

“The public is strongly advised to disregard this fake result and rely only on official channels for accurate information. All results at the moment are view-only,” Benjamin stated.

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