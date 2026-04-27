Guiding others to find their voice and purpose gives me immense fulfillment, says Dr. Gloria Bertram-Okoli

Can we meet you Madam?

I am Dr. Gloria Chijioke Bertram-Okoli, a woman shaped by purpose, service, and constant belief in the power of people.

I was born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria and I hail from Anambra State. My life has been a journey guided by deep commitment to leadership, community development, and creating meaningful impact where it matters most. Academically and professionally, I’m a nurse. Through hard work, I pursued excellence with discipline to earn my credentials. I still desire to continually learn and grow. But beyond the titles and honours, I listen to people, I am also deeply passionate about mentorship. I am driven by faith in God, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility. I embrace challenges as opportunities for growth.

Tell us about your early life and what shaped your passion for healthcare?

First, I grew up in an environment where community and care were deeply valued.

From a young age, I witnessed the challenges many families faced in accessing quality healthcare. From an early stage in my life, I understood that true success is not measured by personal achievements alone, but by how many lives one is able to touch, uplift, and inspire. This philosophy defined my path in public service and professional engagements. I dedicated myself to advocating for inclusive growth, empowering my fellow women and young people, and contributing to policies and initiatives that foster sustainable development. The early experiences of my childhood planted a seed in me, a desire to be part of the solutions.

What inspired you to pursue nursing as a profession?

Nursing, for me, is not just a career choice but a calling. Nursing appealed to my compassion and my desire to make direct impact. I wanted a profession where I could touch lives daily. The ability to provide comfort, hope, and healing is something I consider sacred.

You own healthcare institutions in both Nigeria and the United States. What inspired this cross-continental vision?

Exposure to different healthcare systems opened my eyes to what was possible. I wanted to bring global standards of care to Nigeria while also contributing meaningfully to the healthcare landscape in the United States. Establishing institutions in both countries allows me to create bridges of knowledge, innovation, and excellence.

What distinguishes your healthcare institutions?

Our focus is on quality, compassion, and accessibility. We prioritize patient-centered

care, continuous staff development, and adherence to best practices. Beyond treatment, we emphasize dignity and respect for every patient.

You have received an honorary doctorate degree. What does this recognition mean to you?

It is deeply humbling. The honorary doctorate represents a recognition of my years of dedication, sacrifice, and service.

More importantly, it symbolizes what is possible when passion meets perseverance. I see it not as a personal achievement alone but as encouragement to continue doing more.

Tell us about your non-governmental organization/foundation and its impact.?

The foundation was born from a simple belief-healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

We focus on empowering rural women, supporting the less privileged, and assisting persons living with disabilities.Through medical support, training, and financial empowerment programmes, we have helped many families regain hope and stability especially in Nigeria.

Your medical outreaches have reached many underserved communities. What drives this commitment?

The joy of seeing someone receive care they otherwise could not afford is indescribable.

Our outreaches provide free consultations, medications, screenings, and health education. Rural communities often face limited access to healthcare, and these programmes help bridge that gap.

What challenges have you encountered as a female healthcare entrepreneur?

Like many women in leadership, there were moments of doubt from others and

structural challenges. However, my elasticity and faith kept me moving forward. I sometimes have to stretch myself because I believe women must continue to take up space, lead boldly, and mentor others.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

I hope to be remembered as someone who used her knowledge and resources to uplift humanity. If my work inspires even one young nurse to dream bigger or one community to access better healthcare, then I have fulfilled my purpose. So, part of my duty to the younger nurses is mentorship. I believe that every individual, regardless of background, deserves the opportunity

to realize their potential. Guiding others to find their voice and purpose gives me immense fulfillment.

What advice would you give to young healthcare professionals?

Stay committed to excellence. Never lose your compassion. Invest in continuous learning, and remember that true success is measured by impact, not titles.

About Dr Gloria C Bertram-Okoli

She is a nurse, healthcare entrepreneur, and founder of multiple health institutions in Nigeria and the U.S. She is also a philanthropist and mentor whose work spans clinical care, professional training, and rural medical outreaches. She holds an honorary doctorate in recognition of her service to healthcare and humanity.

For a better society

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