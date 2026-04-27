Dinner shooting scare: Trump warns, ‘consequential presidents face greater danger’

• White House releases CCTV footage of attack

US President Donald Trump has said leaders who wield significant influence face heightened personal risk, following a shooting scare that disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

The incident unfolded on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where the annual high-profile event had brought together senior administration officials, lawmakers, journalists, and dignitaries.

According to authorities, the suspected gunman breached outer security layers and fired shots near the venue, triggering panic and forcing guests to evacuate.

Secret Service agents moved quickly to intercept the suspect before he could enter the main ballroom where President Trump, the first lady, and other top officials were gathered.

Authorities confirmed that none of the protected individuals were harmed, although one law enforcement officer sustained injuries and was later discharged from the hospital after his ballistic vest prevented serious harm.

US prosecutors and security agencies are now moving to formally charge the suspect, with officials indicating that more serious counts, including attempted assassination, remain under consideration.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said preliminary findings suggest the attacker was likely targeting members of the Trump administration, although the motive has not yet been conclusively established.

President Trump, speaking after the incident, described the suspect as “troubled,” “deeply disturbed,” and “strongly anti-Christian,” while law enforcement agencies have cautioned that the investigation is still ongoing, and no definitive motive has been confirmed.

Authorities are examining materials recovered from the suspect’s hotel room, including written documents and electronic devices, as part of efforts to determine intent and possible links.

The president also released CCTV footage and images from the scene, which he said showed the suspect running past a security checkpoint before being subdued by armed agents. Images circulating from the incident show a man restrained on the ground in the hotel foyer.

Despite assurances from officials that the security response worked as intended, the breach has raised fresh concerns about vulnerabilities in the protective arrangements surrounding high-level public events. The fact that gunfire occurred near the president and other senior officials has intensified scrutiny in Washington.

The episode comes against the backdrop of a series of assassination attempts targeting Trump, amplifying what security experts describe as a persistently elevated threat environment.

In July 2024, Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear, leaving him injured but able to continue. The incident marked one of the most serious attacks on a US presidential candidate in recent history.

Just over two months later, a second suspected attacker was intercepted near Trump’s golf course in Florida. Authorities described that episode as another attempted assassination, reinforcing concerns about coordinated or repeated threats against the president.

Saturday night’s incident, while contained more quickly, adds to that pattern. It highlights the continuing challenge faced by security agencies tasked with protecting a president who maintains a visible public profile and frequently appears at large-scale events.

Reflecting on the risks, Trump said the dangers of the office had become clearer over time. “If you’re a consequential president, you’re in much more danger than if you’re not,” he said, suggesting that political prominence and policy impact can increase exposure to threats.

He also renewed his call for the construction of a secure ballroom within the White House complex, arguing that hosting major events outside the compound introduces avoidable risks.

According to the president, the facility which is currently under construction will incorporate the highest level of security and reduce dependence on external venues.

For now, federal authorities say the focus remains on the ongoing investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

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