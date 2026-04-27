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Breaking: Sanwo-Olu endorses his Deputy, Hamzat as successor

by Peter Anayo075

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday endorsed his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat as his successor ahead of the All Progresaives Congress, APC, primaries.

Hamzat, had in the last few weeks, made consultations across leaders of the ruling party in the State, including the Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC.

Sanwo-Olu’s public endorsement of Hamzat is a departure known in Lagos in the last few years.

The tradition especially in the ruling party, had been for the leaders and elders to wait for the public endorsement by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, now the President to make a pronouncement.

 

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