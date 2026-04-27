Bishop Okonkwo urges impactful leadership, commends LG boss

Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), has urged public office holders to prioritise impactful service over electioneering.

Okonkwo made the call at a special church service tagged: “Dangerously Blessed 4.0″, on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by TREM Dream Centre, Festac Town.

It had the theme: “Settled.”

Okonkwo said: “People spend money on campaigns when they are in trouble.

“Your work speaks for you.cJust do the job. They will get you to come back.”

The bishop commended the Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Mr Lanre Sanusi, for ongoing developmental projects in the area.

The cleric emphasised that a leader’s impact would determine how he would be remembered.

He said that a true legacy was built on meaningful contributions rather than public perception.

Okonkwo prayed for Sanusi, asking God to grant him wisdom, boldness and creativity to do more than he had done.

Earlier, Rev. Iyke Osuji, Pastor of TREM Dream Centre, highlighted improvements in the community since Sanusi assumed office, including ongoing road rehabilitation.

He commended Sanusi for ongoing projects and prayed for God’s blessings on him.

Bishop Mike Okonkwo praying for Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Mr Lanre Sanusi, at a church programme organised by TREM Dream Centre, Festac Town, on Sunday in Lagos

Responding, Sanusi expressed gratitude to the church leadership and congregation for their support.

Recounting his political journey, including setbacks in 2019 and 2023 and his eventual electoral victory, he said the message delivered at the event was ‘deeply personal’.

Citing ongoing and completed road projects across the local government area, Sanusi pledged his administration’s continued commitment to grassroots development.

He said that some roads in Festac Town had been rehabilitated, including 23 Road, 51 Road and 52 Road.

Sanusi said that 31 Road and 32 Road were nearing completion, adding that community development remained central to his leadership agenda.

Sanusi assured residents of Festac Town area that Second Avenue and Seventh Avenue would be rehabilitated.

The chairman pledged to complete rehabilitation of the road from Alakija to Abule-Ado.

The council chairman thanked Amuwo Odofin residents for their support.

“Whoever God wants to be, will be,” he said.

NAN reports that the church gave 10kg bag of rice to each of about 300 Festac residents during the biennial event. (NAN)

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