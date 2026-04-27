Bauchi Gov aspirant says continuous borrowing’ll mortgaged Nigeria’s future

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A philanthropist and business mogul, Alh. Abdullahi Adamu Usman, popularly known as “Danchina,” has decried the deterioration of Nigeria’s economy, orchestrated by inadequate planning, leading to a high inflation rate.

He said Nigeria is economically dependent/liability, relying on loans they cannot repay.

Expressed worry that key assets like Federal housing and NNPC are “almost gone” as collateral, saying “continuous borrowing will lead to Nigeria being mortgaged.”

Usman who is nursing the ambition of governorship in Bauchi State come 2027 general elections revealed if given the opportunity, one of the measures to stabilise Nigeria’s economy is to be self-reliance through agriculture, as white-collar jobs are no longer obtainable.

“If giving the mandate, I will reject federal allocation as governor to avoid laziness. I rather spend two years engaging youths on ideas and productivity aimed at reviving farms and industries, as factories that existed are gone,” Usman noted.

He argued that Nigeria’s presidential system of government is foreign, unlike the parliamentary system our colonizers used.

“We’re entering a new form of colonization through debt and economic dependence. We should prioritize self-reliance from the local government to Federal level for the masses, most especially the youth to generate own money to enable the government to build infrastructure and stop depending on loans.”

Usman further raised alarm over the deteriorating state of education and insecurity in Nigeria.

“Government schools are not functioning the way they should be making parents paying heavily for private schools.

“Two million security personnel can’t secure over 200 million Nigerian population. There is a need for the amendment of the constitution to fully and genuinely accord traditional rulers their constitutional responsibility and communities must take responsibility.”

As a geologist, Usman acknowledged that Nigeria is blessed with huge mineral potentials, but identified system failure characterized by high royalties, exhausted capital before permission, abandoned pits causing deaths, adulterated minerals.

He urged Nigerian government to develop a policy framework to enable miners process minerals locally instead of exporting raw.

“Policies, expensive licenses, and multiple taxes discourage investors. Illegal mining widespread due to lack of understanding. We need regulation, experts, and community protection.

He also charged Nigerians to have a change of attitude, “stop fighting. Let us focus on building our economy, using our resources, and living in peace. Religion should guide us, not divide us.

“Nigeria is at a critical point. If we don’t act now, the consequences will be severe”, Usman added.

Recalled, Abdullahi Adamu Usman was a founding member of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) alongside late former president Muhammadu Buhari, where he contested the governorship seat in 2011 elections but didn’t win.

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