Barrister Mike Igini , Professor Nnenna Oti as ICONs of election integrity in Nigeria

STEVE NWABUKO

One is a Barrister of Law and solicitor and notary public of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the other is a Professor of scholarly thoughts and Vice Chancellor of FUTO.

Several factors tie them together as living icons of Nigeria’s quarrelsome, meddlesome, worrisome and irksome national electioneering quackery that has failed to provide sound leadership selection process to advance Nigeria’s nascent democracy with a dysfunctional election umpire that suffers public trust deficit.

The factors that tie Chief Mike Igini and Professor Nnenna Oti as icons of integrity in Nigeria’s electioneering processes are moralty force, values force, technicality force, due process force, compliance force, non-transactional force, ethical force as well as national force.

The interplay of the above mentioned forces are responsible for Nigeria’s inability to swim across the tide of prescient and sound leadership selection process.

At the height of election impudence in Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria has budgeted about #850 Billiom naira for the conduct of the 2027 elections and very recently another budget of about #135 Billion naira has been earmarked for legal fees in the understanding that the outcomes of the 2027 elections are bound to be disputed, manipulated and disavowed.

As the elections would take place in Nigeria, plans are put in place to disconfigure, discomfit, dispute, disparage, demean and distort results that are not agreeable both to the umpire and the and losers in the elections in which the courts would want to adjudicate upon either through transactional appearances or technical orthodoxy that may be vacously applied to turn justice on it’s head as has been the case in past year.

Whereas Mike Igini was approached with huge bribes to compromise election standards when he served as Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo and Cross River states, he rejected filthy lucre and stood for INEC systems integrity and dared bribe givers to sue him to court.

Prof Nnenna Oti on her part rejected bribe money to indulge fake written election results and stood her ground when she was summoned before INEC authority and delivered BVAS-approved results.

The values force that ties Chief Mike Igini and Prof Nnenna Oti is in their insistence to respect and work according to the provisions of the Electoral act and INEC Regularions and Guidelines.

Whereas Mike Igini respects boundaries placed by efficient election management on status and functions of INEC officers, polling unit administration and political parties infiltration, he did not hesitate to report, arrest, and prosecute a university Professor that soiled his hands with bribe taking in Cross River state as INEC Returning Officer.

Professor Nnenna Oti, on her part refused to endorse and declare handwritten results presented to her by Abia state Resident Electoral Commissioner but insisted on declaring results generated only from BVAS and endorsed by INEC polling units officers.

This action paved the way for the declaration of the correct gubernatorial results for Abia state in 2023 but culminated in the prosecution and dismissal of Abia state Resident Electoral Commissioner after being found culpable of election malpractices.

The technical force that ties Chief Mike Igini and Professor Nnenna Oti is the interpretation and application of the Electoral act and Regulations and Guidelines of INEC.

Whereas Chief Mike Igini as a graduate of Law studies with over 30 years cognate experience and 10 years service as Resident Electoral Commissioner in INEC would spend time studying and interpreting the provisions of the Electoral act in search of lopeholes or deliberate lacunas inserted by Law makers to facilitate elections rigging and breach of election outcomes, the Nigerian Bar Association through its Special Public Interest Development Law (SPIDEL) has failed to pinpoint lacuna or lopeholes that can disrupt elections outcomes.

The Due process force that ties Chief Mike Igini and Professor Nnenna Oti is in their insisting on respecting and obeying the provisions of the Electoral law to the letter.

There were lacunae in the 2022 Electoral law that conducted the 2023 elections but Professor Nnenna Oti simply relied on the results from the BVAS as her shield for election results declarations and she delivered righteously on this count.

There may be deliberate loopholes in the Electoral law and INEC Guidelines but it behoves the Returning Officer to either do what is right by due Process or do what is wrong by compromise.

The Compliance Force that ties Chief Mike Igini and Professor Nnenna Oti is that both are cerebrally enamoured of defending their image and reputation in public service for the dignity of humanity, far above the appurtenances of the offices they hold while serving humanity.

Their matra resonates on the dictum that our future is greater than our today.

The Non Transactional Force that ties Chief Mike Igini and Professor Nnenna Oti is that both believe that their worth in humanity cannot be equated with gifts or measured by money or any ephemeral fiduciary undertakings that undermine the humanity in them.

Both have chosen self-contentment far above avarice and acquisitive tendencies that is celebrated by a decaying and corrupt society like ours.

The Ethical Force that ties Chief Mike Igini and Professor Nnenna Oti lies in defence of their professional calling.

Whereas Chief Mike Igini represents the new face of rennaisent Legal professional integrity in Nigeria’s turbulent legal descent, Professor Nnenna Oti represents the scholarly and intellectual gallantry of Nigeria’s quicxotic academia in search of resurgence in the 21st century.

The National Force that ties Chief Mike Igini and Professor Nnenna Oti is couched in their desire to see a new Nigeria where justice is served equitably, peace abounds endlessly, love exists country wide, service becomes honourable and shared values becomes existential.

Electronic transmission of election results to be dependent on human determination rather than technological competence.

Narcotics, perjury and forgery not competent grounds for post election litigation.

Sections 63 and 138 set up as booby traps for legal technicalities.

These and other lacunae in Nigeria’s Electoral law informs the opinion that a full review of Nigeria’s 2026 Electoral law amendment must be prioritised to happen in the near future under the leadership of Chief Mike Igini or Professor Nnenna Oti as Chairman of INEC Nigeria based on their iconic integrity compliance and tenacity of purpose.

The next People’s Government in Nigeria must be ready to hire Chief Mike Igini and Professor Nnenna Oti either individually or collectively to clean up the augean stable that is called INEC Nigeria.

For a better society

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