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Adeoye flays critics of Makinde, APC, defends Oyo governor against ‘false’ incitement…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Adeoye flays critics of Makinde, APC, defends Oyo governor against ‘false’ incitement claims

by Peter Anayo0224

…Insists ruling party using propaganda to distract from governance failures

 

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

 

A leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Laja Adeoye, has defended comments made by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, saying they have been grossly misinterpreted and taken out of context.

This was in a statement issued and signed by Adeoye on Monday, he said references by Makinde to “Operation Wetie” were not a call to violence but a cautionary remark aimed at drawing attention to Nigeria’s political history and the dangers of suppressing opposition voices.

According to him, “Those who have twisted Gov. Seyi Makinde’s reference to “Operation Wetie” have done so out of context or in bad faith.”

Adeoye insisted that Makinde did not call and would never call for violence but was simply reminding the APC’s Federal Government, led by Bola Tinubu not to push the Nigerian people to the wall through reckless misgovernance.

Adeoye further alleged that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was pursuing policies capable of undermining Nigeria’s democratic structure and seems “determined to turn Nigeria to a one party state and become a dictator in democracy garb”.

According to him, attempts to portray Makinde’s remarks as incitement were misleading and intended to distract from substantive governance issues.

The PDP chieftain maintained that Makinde has consistently demonstrated a commitment to democratic principles and would not advocate violence under any circumstance.

He added that the governor’s statement should be viewed as constructive criticism rather than provocation.

Adeoye also called on political actors to engage in issue-based discourse and avoid inflammatory rhetoric that could heighten tensions in the polity.

The remarks come amid ongoing exchanges between members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition figures over the interpretation of Makinde’s comments, with both sides offering differing views on their implications for Nigeria’s democracy.

 

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