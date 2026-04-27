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Adenike Ashiru , thanksgiving service to celebrate 70 years birthday in Lagos

by Peter Anayo037

L-r …Diocesan Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion).Right Reverend Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, the celebrant, Olori  Adenike   Ashiru her husband, Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University  Ago-Iwoye, Prof Toyin Ashiru, Anglican Bishop of the diocese of Lagos West,  The Rt. Revd. Dr. James Olusola Odedeji, during the 70th Birthday of Olori  Ashiru held at The Church of Nativity, Parkview  Estate, Ikoyi in Lagos on 21/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHNYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Chief (Mrs) Olaronke Atere; First Lady Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, the Celebrant, Olori Adenike Ashiru, her husband, Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Prof Toyin Ashiru; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr (Mrs) Noimat Salako _Oyedele.

L-r …Senator  Gbenga Daniel, past Chairman (NimechE), Engr Olufunmide Akingbagbohun  and Prof Christy Ijagbemi.

L-r…President Worldwide (UNILAG) Alumni Association, Engr Ifeoluwa Oyedele his wife, Mrs Omobola; CEO of JSk Consulting Group, Dr Janet Adetu; her husband, Former Board Member of FBN Holdings  Plc, Otunba Seni Adetu.

L-r`… Prof Toyin Ashiru, his wife Olori Adenike, praising God for his faithfulness during the thanksgiving.

Prof Toyin Ashiru, his wife Olori Adenike, and their Children at the thanksgiving.

L-r… Chairman/CMD at Medical Art Center, Prof Oladapo Ashiru, his wife, Mrs Idowu.

L-r… Nigerian Pharmacist and Politician, Mr Jimi Agbaje; Segun Alade and Otunba Deji Osibogu.

R-l… Former Managing Director, May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Nnamdi Okafor, and his wife, Mrs Genia.

The celebrant Olori  Adenike   Ashiru, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru (both middle ) and other April celebrants.

L-r… Otunba Bimbo Ashiru with  Mr Tayo Ayeni.

 Prof Toyin Ashiru, his wife Olori Adenike (both middle), with their Children cutting the cake during the 70th Birthday of Olori  Ashiru held at The Church of Nativity, Parkview  Estate, Ikoyi in Lagos on 21/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHNYERE IKEANYI.

 

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