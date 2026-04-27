8,809 Nigerian councilors appoint Bagudu as grand patron

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Nigerian councillors, under the aegis of the National Councillors’ Forum of Nigeria, have appointed Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, as its grand patron.

The forum, comprising the country’s 8,809 serving councillors, said the appointment recognised the minister’s remarkable contributions to national development.

“Your dedication to public service and to the development of our country makes you a perfect fit for this prestigious position,” the forum stated in the letter of appointment dated 23 April 2026 and signed by its President, Hon Abdulrazak Sama’ila.

During the forum’s weekend visit, Sama’ila presented the letter of appointment to Bagudu, stating that the minister would be expected to play a crucial role in their efforts to promote good governance, transparency, and accountability at the grassroots level, adding that they hoped to work with him and benefit from his insights and expertise.

Accepting the appointment, the minister said he was humbled by the honour and that it would spur him to redouble his efforts to stimulate the grassroots economy for the benefit of the majority of the people.

He reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to elevating the people’s standard of living through extensive local governance reforms, which he said were embedded in the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme.

Bagudu explained that the programme seeks to stimulate economic activity at the ward level by mapping the dominant commercial endeavour in the 8,809 wards to identify those eligible for government support.

With about 10 million citizens expected to benefit from the initiative, he explained that the Bola Tinubu administration’s poverty-reduction objective would receive a significant boost.

He thanked the forum for its support for President Tinubu, acknowledging that its endorsement of the president’s second term reflects broad appreciation for his reform efforts, which are steadily improving the country’s economy.

For a better society

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