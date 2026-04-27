30 artists confirm participation as Abuja hosts Mega Art Fair in May

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Arrangements have been finalized for the second edition of the Abuja Mega Exhibition, officially tagged Mabushi Mega Art Fair 2.0, scheduled to hold from May 1–2, 2026, at Mabushi International Market Square in the capital city.

Organisers of the faiŕ disclosed that the dates were deliberately chosen to coincide with May Day, the Workers’ Day public holiday, to maximize attendance.

With government offices and many private firms closed, families are expected to have more leisure time to visit the fair and explore its offerings.

Speaking in an interview, the Director and spokesperson for the fair, Mr. Tetso Gbundu, described the event as “the biggest sales opportunity of the year” for artists and craft makers in the region.

He noted that the shift to the May Day weekend was a strategic move for convenience purposes, pointing out that “Public holidays drive 2–3 times normal foot traffic.

“Add perfect weather, zero rain, plus our TV and radio campaign that will bring thousands of Abuja buyers directly to the fair, and we have something special.”

According to the organisers, 30 artists have already secured their spots for the two-day event, which will feature a wide-ranging arts and crafts exhibition. The lineup is expected to showcase paintings, handmade furniture, decorative ornaments, textiles, sculptures, and other indigenous African works.

Gbundu emphasized that Mabushi Mega Art Fair 2.0 will be “all-inclusive” and is designed to attract the best talent from across Nigeria’s northern region. The fair aims to create a direct bridge between creators and collectors, cutting out middlemen and boosting income for participating artists.

“We are expecting thousands of Abuja residents, including foreigners living in and visiting the city,” he said.

Organizers have rolled out an extensive publicity drive across television and radio stations to draw art enthusiasts, interior decorators, hoteliers, and corporate buyers to the venue.

Gbundu urged both residents and visitors not to miss the opportunity to upgrade their collections of African arts and crafts.

He highlighted the fair’s mix of established names and emerging talents, promising competitive prices and unique, handcrafted pieces not readily available in regular retail outlets.

With preparations now concluded and vendor slots filling up, Mabushi Mega Art Fair 2.0 is set to transform the May Day weekend into a celebration of creativity, culture, and commerce in Nigeria’s capital.

For a better society

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