Universities central to national security and strategic resilience, says Defence Minister

The Honourable Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), OFR, has affirmed that Nigeria’s university system is central to strengthening national defence and building long‑term strategic resilience. He made the remarks while delivering the Convocation Lecture at the Combined Convocation Ceremony of Akwa Ibom State University, held at the university’s main campus in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

Highlighting the changing character of contemporary threats, General Musa said that terrorism, cyber warfare and other asymmetric challenges have redefined national defence in the 21st century. He told graduands, academics and dignitaries that modern national security must be knowledge‑driven and anchored in education, innovation, technology and human capacity.

“National defence today is not solely the preserve of the armed forces,” General Musa said. “It requires a whole‑of‑nation approach in which our universities play a strategic role; producing skilled manpower, advancing research and innovation, and cultivating the values that underpin stability and cohesion.”

Key points from the Minister’s address included; the imperative of deepening collaboration between the defence establishment, government and the academic community to respond to evolving security challenges, the need for sustained investment in education and the deliberate alignment of academic programmes with national security priorities, particularly in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data systems, the importance of structured partnerships between universities and defence institutions to build a modern, self‑reliant and responsive national security architecture and a reminder that national defence is a collective responsibility extending beyond the Armed Forces to all sectors of society, especially the education sector.

General Musa charged the graduating students to embrace their responsibilities as future leaders and nation builders, urging them to uphold discipline, pursue innovation and demonstrate a strong sense of duty in contributing to Nigeria’s stability, progress and prosperity.