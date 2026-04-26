The Bull of African Commerce: Mike Adenuga’s 73-Year Legacy of Audacity and Impact

By Ugo Amadi

As April 29 approaches, Nigeria prepares to celebrate a titan of industry whose name has become synonymous with homegrown excellence and relentless innovation.

Otunba Mike Adenuga Jr., the Chairman of Globacom and a quintessential business mogul, hits the 73-year milestone—a journey defined not just by the accumulation of wealth, but by a profound commitment to bridging gaps and fostering economic growth across the continent.

As a matter of fact, the narrative surrounding this Nigeria’s foremost philanthropist, exceptional business mogul, industrialist and the Chairman of the telecommunications giant Globacom has shifted from that of a mere billionaire to that of a strategic economic architect. For the business community, Adenuga represents the gold standard of indigenous capacity—a man who didn’t just build businesses but created entire market ecosystems.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Mike Adenuga’s philanthropic efforts have made a lasting impact on education, healthcare, and community development. His generosity and commitment to giving back have improved countless lives, inspiring a new generation of leaders.

His remarkable journey is a testament to his unwavering determination, unrelenting passion, and visionary leadership. His portfolio is a masterclass in risk management and sector dominance. His interests are not incidental; they are foundational to the Nigerian economy: It is expedient to note that through Conoil Plc, Adenuga proved in 1990 that indigenous firms could thrive in the capital-intensive upstream sector, becoming the first local operator to strike oil in commercial quantities.

A man who does not allow excuses to stop him from his goal, Adenuga is committed to all the businesses he has an interest. As the chairman of Conoil, he holds a majority (74.4 per cent) stake in the oil marketing business. And apart from his status as one of the largest shareholders in Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Adenuga, Africa’s sixth richest person in Africa and approximately #597 in the world by Forbes, with a real-time net worth is estimated at 6.6billion USD

Also, with significant equity in Julius Berger, First Bank of Nigeria, and Sterling Bank, Adenuga sits at the intersection of Nigeria’s physical and financial growth.The shares were acquired through Goldstones Estates Limited. Apart from being the single largest majority shareholder in the company, his daughter Mrs Belinda Ajoke Disu is also on the company’s board of directors as a non-executive director and was in 2012 awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) by the federal government.

Adenuga’s entrepreneurial skills did not start with Globacom. He began to etch his name in the consciousness of Nigerians in 1990 when he responded to the challenge of the then military administration to open the nation’s oil industry to indigenous operators to participate in a discretionary oil licence bid round. The exercise produced 11 Nigerian businessmen, including Adenuga with oil licences.

One year after the licence round, Mike Adenuga’s Consolidated Oil (now known as Conoil) was first among the 11 to hit oil and in commercial quantities. Conoil quickly validated the Federal Government’s thinking that Nigerians could play big in the oil and gas industry if given the opportunity.

For many reasons, Adenuga’s stake in Conoil Plc has witnessed a surge in the market value in the first four months of the year as the company’s impressive financial performance sent its shares flying on the Nigerian Exchange. Conoil is a leading petroleum marketing firm that offers a range of products, including diesel, kerosene, low-pour fuel, aviation fuel, and gasoline. The company also produces and markets lubricants under the “Quatro” brand name.

However, in his telecom business, Glo prides that “Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution.’ No doubt, the company has continued to record unprecedented growth and dominance since its establishment despite the challenges the sector has faced in harsh operating environment.

With two decades of innovative and groundbreaking operations already achieved, and with over 61 million subscribers across board, the digital solutions provider has set marvels on more cutting-edge and futuristic packages to ease corporate and individual lives

Understanding the future of liquidity, his launch of MoneyMaster PSB signals a strategic move into financial inclusion, leveraging Globacom’s massive data infrastructure to provide banking services to the unbanked.

As a matter of fact, these ranges from digital packages to promote big corporate entities and grow the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), personal entertainment, including the GLO TV with over 50 live channels and exclusive Glo original movies premiering, to the more advanced and futuristic (in-Nigeria) driverless cars on the digital terrain.

In the past, Glo had pioneered many innovations in Nigeria, including Blackberry, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Magic Plus, Glo Direct, Glo Fonepals, Africhat, Glo Mobile Internet, GloFleetmanager, M-Banking and Glo Mobile Office.

Obviously Glo has continued to drive transformational innovation and digitalization in the telecommunications space. It has also restated its commitment to continuous delivery of innovative products and services and greater benefits to its subscribers and business partners all over Africa.

The company gained its reputation of being a pace setter by continuous innovation in Nigeria/Africa telecommunications industry and has been able to distinguish itself from other mobile phone service operators by being the first to introduce new products and services to its customers.

Proudly Nigerian and distinctly pro-people, Glo was first to extend Free Access lines to government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). It was the first operator to launch 3G Plus services which in addition to giving customers high- speed mobile internet access, allowed them to do video calls and video streaming on their 3G mobile handset.

In over two decades of operation in the country , Glo has emerged the biggest promoter of African football. For many years, it sponsored the Super Eagles and the NFF as well as other national teams, the Supporters Club, Glo CAF Awards and Glo Soccer Academy among others. With a well-defined brand strategy of supporting cultural festivals and initiatives, Glo has emerged the biggest corporate supporter of Nigerian arts and culture with its sponsorship of the Ojude Oba, Lisabi, Ofala festivals, amongst others.

In the annals of African business, few moves are as legendary as Globacom’s entry into the telecommunications market. By introducing per-second billing—a move the incumbents deemed “impossible”—Adenuga executed a classic blue-ocean strategy.

Today, Globacom is more than a telco; it is a digital solutions provider.

For this great African with a heart of gold , Adenuga has impacted the lives of many people in positive ways. Stories of his kindheartedness are all over the media. He is rarely seen in public. He doesn’t dabble in politics, even his act of philanthropy is devoid of fanfare. However, beneficiaries of his kind gesture said Adenuga’s name is written in gold in their hearts.

Born 29 April 1953 to Oloye Michael Agbolade Adenuga Sr, who was a school teacher and Omoba (Princess) Juliana Oyindamola Adenuga (née Onashile, of Okesopin, Ijebu Igbo), in Ogun State, a businesswoman of royal Ijebu descent, Adenuga attended Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan, in Oyo State and Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, in Ogun State for his Higher School Certificate (HSC). He proceeded to Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and Pace University, both in the US, to bag degrees in Business Administration.

As he turns 73, the “Spirit of Africa” shows no signs of fatigue. He remains a guiding light for a new generation of leaders, demonstrating that with dedication and a passion for service, the possibilities are indeed limitless.The business community celebrates not just the man, but the vision that continues to bridge gaps and engineer economic prosperity across Africa.

As we celebrate him, we acknowledge his enduring legacy, which will continue to inspire and motivate future generations. His contributions to business, philanthropy, and society serve as a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and a passion for making a difference.