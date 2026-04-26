SWAN Announces Workshop to Tackle Illicit Trade in the Spirits and Wines Sector

The Spirits and Wines Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has announced a one-day stakeholder workshop focused on combating illicit trade in the spirits and wines industry. According to the body, made up of notable producers, importers and marketers of spirits and wines in Nigeria, the high-level engagement is scheduled to take place at the Abuja Continental Hotel on April 22, 2026.

Themed “Combating Illicit Trade in the Spirits and Wines Industry in Nigeria,” the workshop aims to bring together regulators, industry players, policymakers, and enforcement agencies to explore practical and coordinated strategies to address the growing threat of illicit alcohol trade in the country.

Confirmed as one of the speakers at the workshop is David Francis, Managing Director of the Alliance Against Counterfeit Spirits, AACS. A global finance expert, David’s career trajectory includes stints in audit and risk, global supply chain and marketing, among others. He currently leads AACS, a joint venture organisation that represents the world’s major international spirits producing companies. He will bring his experience to bear at the workshop.

“Illicit trade in spirits and wines poses significant risks to public health and safety, undermines government revenue, and threatens legitimate businesses and requires urgent, multi-stakeholder collaboration and policy alignment to tackle,” SWAN said in a statement.

“The workshop aims to foster stronger collaboration among public and private sector stakeholders, drive policy alignment and generate actionable insights and innovative approaches to curb illicit trade in the country. It will feature expert-led sessions and break-out discussion sessions,” Tony Okwoju, Director-General of SWAN, stated.