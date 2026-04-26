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Sanusi faults continued borrowing despite petrol subsidy removal

by Peter Anayo0107

In an assessment of Nigeria’s current fiscal trajectory, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has questioned the Federal Government’s continued reliance on borrowing despite the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Speaking in an interview posted by News Central TV on Friday, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, stated that while the removal of fuel subsidy and the liberalisation of the exchange rate were necessary, the timing and lack of fiscal discipline are threatening to erase the potential benefits.

According to the monarch, Nigeria’s practice of supporting foreign refineries while its domestic refining capacity remained dormant was a systemic failure that needed to be addressed.

“I have always said the subsidy regime was unsustainable. We cannot continue supporting foreign refineries. We’re an oil-producing country. Keeping refineries open abroad while we’re not doing our own,” Sanusi said.

He, however, expressed optimism over the current shift toward domestic production, noting that the country has moved from a heavy importer of petroleum products to an exporter.

“Today, we have a situation where we have our own domestic refinery. We’re not importing petroleum products. We’re even exporting to Europe, and this is very good for the economy,” he added.

 

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