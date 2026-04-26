Remove Bello Matawalle as Minister of State Defence

That President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could remove Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Dangiwa and that of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy Wale Edun sets the tone for the president to most sincerely listen to the deafening cry of many Nigerians and indeed some members of the international community who are demanding for the immediate disengagement of Bello Matawalle from the Federal Executive Council, FEC, where he is serving as Minister of State Defence considering the damning allegations and insinuations of his alleged unholy relationship with terrorists.

His sack has become imperative in view of the numerous atrocities committed by the bandits and insurgents which include killings of thousands of Nigerians among them women, children and the military, destruction of property worth trillions of naira, disruption of the nation’s socio-economic development and rendered millions of citizens homeless who have become refugees in their own country now residing at various Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs’ camps. We do not consider the recent minor reshuffle of the FEC far reaching enough and of much consequence with the continued retention of Matawalle against the backdrop of the heavy baggage which reportedly he has been carrying dating back to his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State.

We observe, sadly though that the growing chorus of concern over Nigeria’s worsening insecurity has taken an unexpected international dimension with the reported comments by Kimberly Daniels, who has called for Matawalle’s removal as Minister of State Defence. While it is unusual—and in some respects uncomfortable—for a foreign lawmaker to weigh in on Nigeria’s internal affairs, the substance of the concern she echoes is neither new nor unfounded. At the heart of the matter lies a troubling question: can a nation effectively wage war against insecurity when its deputy chief defence officer is burdened by allegations that strike at the very core of that mission?.

Unfortunately, Nigeria today stands at a perilous crossroads. From the unrelenting activities of bandits in the North-West, insurgency in the North-East, to ceaseless massacre in the North Central and rising criminality across other regions, the security situation has deteriorated to alarming level. Citizens are killed, abducted, and displaced with frightening regularity. In such a climate, the credibility, integrity, and decisiveness of the Minister of State Defence are not optional virtues—they are indispensable requirements.

It is against this backdrop that the controversies surrounding Matawalle assume grave significance. During his tenure as governor of Zamfara State, he was alleged to have widely associated with policies of negotiation and amnesty for bandits. While dialogue in conflict resolution is not inherently flawed, the Zamfara experiment was deeply contentious and counterproductive. As a matter of fact, critics argued that it emboldened criminal elements, legitimized ransom-taking, and created a perverse incentive structure where violence became a pathway to financial reward and state recognition.

More troubling, however, have been persistent allegations—never convincingly dispelled—that Matawalle maintained questionable links with some of these armed groups. Even if such claims remain unproven in a court of law, their mere existence casts a long shadow over his suitability for the sensitive position he currently occupies. In matters of national security, perception can be as consequential as reality. A defence minister must not only be above reproach but be seen to be so.

It should also be noted that calls for Matawalle’s removal is therefore not rooted in political vendetta but in the imperative of restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s security architecture. Trust is the currency of governance, and nowhere is it more critical than in the defence sector. Soldiers risking their lives on the frontlines must believe in the moral authority of their leadership. Citizens, too, must have faith that those entrusted with their protection are uncompromised and wholly committed to their safety.We argue on verifiable grounds that the current trajectory of insecurity suggests that existing strategies are either inadequate or poorly executed. Leadership accountability demands that when outcomes consistently fall short, those at the helm must take responsibility. The office of the Minister of State Defence is not ceremonial; it is operational and strategic. Continued failure to stem the tide of violence raises legitimate questions about the effectiveness of its leadership.

It is important to consider the broader message that retaining Matawalle sends. In a country struggling with issues of governance and accountability, tolerating unresolved allegations at the highest levels of security leadership risks normalizing impunity. It undermines efforts to build institutions grounded in transparency and merit. Conversely, decisive action—even if politically inconvenient—would signal a commitment to integrity and reform.

Some may argue that removing Matawalle could create instability or be perceived as yielding to external pressure. However, we are of the opinion that the decision to appoint or dismiss a minister is ultimately a sovereign one, to be made by the President in the best interest of Nigeria. The focus therefore should not be on who is calling for his removal but on whether the concerns raised are valid and whether his continued tenure serves the national interest. Nigeria has, in the past, demonstrated the capacity to make tough decisions in moments of crisis. This is one such moment.

The security challenges confronting the nation require not only robust military responses but also credible leadership that inspires confidence at home and respect abroad. Even though sacking Matawalle would not, in itself, solve Nigeria’s security challenges, but it would be a necessary step toward recalibrating the nation’s security architecture and signaling a break from existing practices that have failed to deliver peace. It would open the door for fresh leadership, unencumbered by controversy, to bring renewed focus and energy to the task at hand. In the final analysis, the question is not about an individual but about the collective security of over 200 million Nigerians. When the stakes are this high, there is little room for ambiguity. Nigeria cannot afford to gamble with its security leadership. If there are credible doubts about the fitness of the current Minister of State Defence, then the prudent course is clear: he must step aside for the greater good.

For a better society

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