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PSC schedules recruitment exam for police constables nationwide

by Peter Anayo080

 

NKECHI NWACHUKWU

The Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, has scheduled the written examination for applicants seeking enlistment as Police Constables to hold from April 28 to April 30, 2026, across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

In Anambra State, the examination will take place at the Federal Government Technical College, Awka, where eligible candidates are expected to sit for the test.

According to the PSC, only applicants who successfully passed the earlier physical and credentials screening exercise are qualified to participate. Candidates are required to visit the official recruitment portal from April 24, 2026, to print their Examination Invitation Cards, which contain details of their specific date, time, and venue.

Applicants are to come to the examination venue with a pen, their National Identification Number (NIN) slip issued by the National Identity Management Commission bearing a clear photograph, and a printed copy of their invitation card. The approved dress code for the exercise is white shorts, a white T-shirt, and white canvas.

The Commission reiterated that the recruitment exercise is entirely free of charge and cautioned applicants against falling victim to fraudsters or engaging in any form of job racketeering, warning that offenders will face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, urged candidates to strictly adhere to all guidelines, arrive early at their designated centres, and maintain orderliness throughout the exercise.

 

For a better society

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