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Police overhaul Delta operations, set up violent complaint unit

by Peter Anayo084

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

 

IN a major shake-up of policing in Delta State, the Police Command has established a Violent Complaint Response Unit (VCRU) and redeployed officers across tactical formations to improve discipline and public trust.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, announced the changes in line with the IGP’s directive.

The VCRU will specialize in urgent, high-risk complaints, including domestic violence and serious assaults.

A three-day retraining programme covered legal compliance, responsible use of force, and musketry.

CP Oyeniyi personally addressed the unit, stressing zero tolerance for misconduct.

All area commanders and divisional police officers have been ordered to fully support the VCRU and treat referrals with urgency.

He assured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, urging the public to report violence via official channels.

 

For a better society

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