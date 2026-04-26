Polaris Bank, NACCIMA inaugurate export support centre to boost non-oil trade

Polaris Bank Ltd and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) at the weekend inaugurated an Export Express Support Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre is located at the NACCIMA Secretariat in Ikeja.

It is designed to provide practical support for exporters, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Stakeholders at the event highlighted partnerships among financial institutions, trade groups and government agencies as critical to sustainable export growth.

Speaking at the event, NACCIMA National President, Dr Jani Ibrahim, said the initiative marked a significant step toward unlocking Nigeria’s export potential.

Ibrahim said the centre would serve as a one-stop hub offering guidance, tools and technical support for exporters.

According to him, the facility will help businesses navigate documentation, meet standards and access regional and global markets.

He said strengthening Nigeria’s export ecosystem required sound policies and functional support systems that enabled businesses to compete effectively.

He commended Polaris Bank for donating equipment to support the take-off of the centre.

He described the contribution as an investment in enterprise growth, job creation and economic resilience.

“This represents more than a ceremonial handover. It reflects a shared commitment to building systems that support sustainable export development,” he said.

Also speaking, Executive Director, Polaris Bank Ltd, Mr Chris Ofikulu, said the initiative underscored the importance of collaboration in advancing global trade participation.

Ofikulu said the bank donated laptops, a workstation, an internet-enabled modem and a high-capacity printer to enhance the centre’s operations.

He said the intervention followed the bank’s Export Readiness Workshop for entrepreneurs.

According to him, Nigerian exporters require improved access to information, markets, finance and partnerships to succeed globally.

He said the centre would bridge knowledge gaps, enhance competitiveness and position Nigerian enterprises for success in international markets.

Ofikulu said the bank provided stock refinancing, working capital and advisory services, including guidance on regulatory processes such as NXP documentation.

He also highlighted the bank’s digital platform, VULTe, which facilitates intra-African trade through the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System.

According to him, the platform enables exporters to receive payments in local currencies and ensures faster repatriation of export proceeds across Africa.

Ofikulu called for stronger support systems and policy innovations, including export education, to enhance Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

He proposed the inclusion of export studies in tertiary institution curricula to build capacity for small-scale export companies.

In his remarks, Mr Benedict Itegbe, South-West Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), reaffirmed the council’s commitment to supporting export infrastructure and partnerships.

He said Nigeria must strengthen its capacity to compete effectively in global trade.

According to him, NEPC is working with private sector organisations to develop export clusters and centres of excellence for small businesses.

Itegbe said Nigeria has over 10,000 registered exporters, with about 1,000 currently active, most of whom are SMEs.

He said the council had developed a digital framework to reintegrate inactive exporters and expand participation in non-oil trade.

He emphasised the need to increase participation of women and youth in export activities to drive inclusive growth.

Earlier, the Chairman of NACCIMA Export Group, Mr Kola Awe, said the centre aimed to address barriers such as complex regulations and poor access to information.

Awe said fewer than 1,000 exporters were active in spite of over 10,000 registered operators.

He said the centre would boost non-oil exports and support MSMEs facing challenges in the export sector.

He said the initiative would provide free access to knowledge, training, innovation and hands-on support.

According to him, the platform will help businesses navigate export procedures and meet international standards.

He said the centre would also offer intervention-based assistance by engaging relevant agencies to resolve challenges in logistics, procurement, compliance and market access.

Awe added that the platform would generate data to guide government policies and improve efficiency in the export ecosystem.

He said the centre planned to digitise its services to expand access and support economic growth through increased non-oil exports.