Opposition Political parties hold summit at Ibadan

…Asks for Amupitan’s removal as INEC chairman

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

Rising from the summit they held at Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, on Saturday, 25th April, 2026, Nigerian Opposition Political parties issued a communique signed by chairmen of all the opposition parties, after an extensive deliberation.

According to the communique made available to journalists, the parties at the summit, after deliberating on “the collective threats they face and the existential challenges facing the country under the stranglehold of the oppressive and anti- democratic All Progressive Congress (APC) and given the need for urgent, collective action to rescue our nation and the destiny of over 200 million compatriots,” resolved as follows:

1. That we shall resist all machinations by the APC to foist a one-party State on Nigeria and fight for the survival of multi-party democracy in our country.

2. That despite the onslaughts and manoeuvrings of the ruling party, the APC, to impose President Bola Tinubu as the sole Presidential candidate in 2027, we shall field candidates and contest the 2027 Presidential and other elections.

3. That we shall work towards fielding one Presidential Candidate for the 2027 elections, which shall be agreed and supported by all participating opposition parties to rescue our nation and its long-suffering masses.

4. That the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, having shown bias and partisanship in favour of the ruling APC, should not conduct the 2027 general elections as Nigerians across the board have lost confidence in him and his capacity to guarantee the required neutrality to deliver free, fair, transparent and credible elections. His continuous stay in office is vexatious and capable of triggering a widespread crisis in our nation.

5. That the National Assembly should immediately review the Electoral Act, 2026 to remove all sections that threaten the sanctity and integrity of the elections and run counter to constitutional provisions.

6. That all leading politicians that are being detained or harassed on bailable offences be released with immediate effect and allowed to exercise their fundamental rights of participation and inclusivity as Nigerians.

7. That we consider the recent guidelines released by the INEC as obstacles, deliberately engineered to impose conditions and deadlines on the opposition parties. We therefore demand that INEC extends the deadline for primaries till the end of July, 2026.

8. The Summit commends Nigerians for their resilience and readiness to work with Opposition Parties to free our nation from State capture.

9. The National summit of Opposition Political Parties thank the Oyo State Governor Engr. Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo State for hosting the epochal event.

For a better society

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