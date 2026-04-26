Onome Da Saint’s Laff It Off Comedy Show Take Centre stage on Workers Day

This year’s May Day which is celebrated as Workers Day with a public holiday will witness massive entertainment and laughter in Abuja as a foremost comedy icon, Onome Da Saint is set to hit the city with a reloaded edition of his comedy show, Laff It Off.

The public holiday will offer Abuja residents an opportunity to go and unwind and get refreshed to raise their productivity.

To this end, Onome Da Saint who is the president of Abuja Body of Comedians, has carefully selected A-list artists to give guests massive comedy.

Onome Da Saint is one of the key figures that have made entertainment flourish in Abuja and beyond.

He is very popular, having spent a number of years in the industry in Abuja. He has also supported in honing skills of young comedians.

He has held a number of successful shows in Abuja which came out topnotch and the May Day Laff It Off.

Expected to perform at his Laff It Off show on May 1 include, Gordons, Pashun, Mr. Paul, Chuks D General, Loud Voice, Kelvin Sapp, Great Mosusu, Uwa, Douglas, MC Nappy, Cri-Snow, Triple White, Mr. Odey, MC Whyte, Omoness, Steve, Headmaster while music will be provided by Shyneband

It will hold at Transcorp Hilton hotel Abuja, an environment that commands serenity and class.

Table for 10 is also available. Front Row – ₦3,000,000, Premium – ₦2,000,000 while Gold goes for only ₦1,000,000

Also, regular access has been fixed at the cost of ₦15,000. Abuja residents are urged to come in their large numbers for the show.