Oladiti emerges new NUPENG President

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has elected Comrade Salimon Oladiti as its new President.

He takes over from Comrade Williams Akporeha,who has completed his eight-year tenure.

Oladiti and the new exco, will pilot the affairs of the Union for the next four years. He was elected during NUPENG’s 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference held in Lagos.

Comrade Akin Oladejo was also elected as the deputy president. He previously served as Chairman of the Union’s Oil and Gas Supply Branch.

In his speech, the outgoing president, Akporeha, urged the Federal Government address insecurity across the nation, stressing that it is affecting economic growth and discouraging investments.

“From the Norh-East to the South-South,insecurity is hampering our operations. Incidents of Petroleum truck hijacking and kidnapping have risen sharply.Our members now spend more to secure their businesses.

“We salute the courage of our security personnel, but we appeal to government, to do more on their welfare and provision of more sophisticated equipment “,Akporeha said.

Lamenting the impassable conditions of several economic roads nationwide, Akporeha noted NUPENG members who traverse the nook and crannies of the country,among other Nigerians, distributing Petroleum Products and rendering other services, bear horrible challenges. He called for greater efforts towards fixing deplorable road networks, as the rainy season approaches.

Akporeha highlighted the achievements recorded during his administration, including improved welfare packages, expanded Union branches and infrastructure development.

He said: “I came, I saw, and together, we conquered not for personal aggrandizement,but for the dignity of every man and woman, who powers this nation”.

He stressed that “Justice and Power, must always rest with the working class.Protecting jobs and upholding workers’ rights must remain central to all reforms in the oil and gas sector”.

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