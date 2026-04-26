NSCDC gets modern equipment to tackle security threats in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE Awka

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps( NSCDC) has received modern equipments to tackle security threats in the state.

State Commandant Olatunde Maku who made this known to Daily Champion on Saturday, April 26, 2026 said the equipments were received from its national headquarters.

Maku said that the equipment which according to him, included various techical-driven and other operational assets had been distributed to officers and men of the command in the state.

He said the operational tools which included Mavic 3E DJl drones, stun guns, mouse and keyboard with stylus pen, mini inverter, uniforms,helmets, binoculars, pepper spray, solar panels, among others were designed to strengthen operational intelligence and improve the performance of personnel on the frontline.

Maku who highlighted the role of the new tactical equipment in boosting the Command’s operational capacity, said the tools were procured to promote efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery and urged personnel to deploy them effectively to secure lives and property across the state.

The State Commandant thanked the Commandant General of NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, and the National Headquarters management team for their foresight in providing the modern operational devices, describing the gesture as clear proof of the Corps leadership’s commitment to enhancing personnel capability.

Maku described the equipment as timely amid shifting security challenges, adding that it will strengthen the Command’s intelligence, surveillance, and rapid-response capacity in Anambra.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to residents of Anambra State, pledging to use the equipment effectively in fighting crime, securing critical national assets and infrastructure, and sustaining peace and public safety.

“This equipment is expected to lift personnel morale and improve performance in the discharge of their duties,” Maku said.