Netanyahu declares cancer diagnosis, treatment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and recently underwent radiation therapy, bringing renewed attention to one of the most common cancers affecting men worldwide.

The 76-year-old leader said the condition was detected at an early stage and described it as a “minor medical issue,” adding that he chose not to disclose the diagnosis earlier due to Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran. According to doctors at Hadassah Hospital, where he was treated, follow-up tests after radiation therapy show no detectable cancer. The treatment comes about a year and a half after he underwent prostate surgery, and less than three years after he disclosed chronic heart problems that required a pacemaker.

Netanyahu’s diagnosis places him among a growing number of high-profile figures who have faced the disease, including Joe Biden, who was diagnosed in 2025. Health experts say the condition is extremely common, particularly among older men, and in many cases progresses slowly.

Prostate cancer develops in the prostate, a small gland located below the bladder that plays a role in producing and transporting semen. In its early stages, the disease often causes no symptoms, which is why routine screening is important. As it advances, it can lead to urinary problems such as frequent urination, especially at night, weak urine flow, or discomfort during urination. In more serious cases, symptoms may include blood in urine or semen, erectile dysfunction, or pain in areas such as the lower back, hips or chest.

According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. While it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the United States, it is also one of the more treatable forms when detected early. Mortality rates have declined significantly over the past decades due to improved screening and treatment options.

Risk increases with age, making it largely a disease associated with aging. Men with a family history of the condition face higher odds, and studies show that Black men are at greater risk and more likely to develop aggressive forms of the disease. Other factors, including obesity, smoking and exposure to certain chemicals, may also contribute, though the exact cause is not fully understood.

Screening typically begins around age 55 for men at average risk and involves a blood test that measures prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, sometimes combined with a physical examination. Because many prostate cancers grow slowly, doctors may recommend active surveillance rather than immediate treatment, particularly in older patients or those with low-risk disease.

When treatment is required, options vary depending on the advanced stages of the disease, including surgery to remove the prostate, radiation therapy such as the one Netanyahu received, or systemic treatments like hormone therapy and chemotherapy in more advanced cases. Newer approaches, including targeted therapy and immunotherapy, are also being used in certain situations.

Netanyahu’s case highlights both the prevalence of prostate cancer and the importance of early detection, as outcomes are generally favorable when the disease is identified and treated before it spreads.

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