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Nestle Nigeria Plc, unveil winners of Golden Morn Nat’l wide promo held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo088

L –r …Commercial Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc , Boladale Odunlami ; presenting a cheque of five Million Naira (5m) to the number one winner, Ejiofor Akujieze; Category Manager Nestle, Omofa Orhiunu; Finance control Director Nestle Nigeria Plc, Josue Mbassi, during the Unveiling of the winners of the Golden Morn Nationwide Promo held in Lagos 24/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Head  Commercial development Team Category Nestle Nigeria Plc, Bamidele Aina; present,  Hisense Air Conditioners to Nkeruka Nwaogbe.

Number one winner, Ejiofor Akujieze;  (middle ) pose with Management of Nestle and other Winners during the Unveiling of the winners of the Golden Morn Nationwide Promo held in Lagos, 24/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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