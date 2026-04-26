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Energy

NDPHC to supply 10MW power to Odukpani Oil and Gas Park

by Editor064

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) has advanced plans to provide dedicated electricity supply to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park in Odukpani through a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The collaboration, which began with the submission of an Expression of Interest by the customer in 2025, has now progressed to a major engagement held on 25 February 2026, marking a critical step toward project execution and delivery.

Under the arrangement, NDPHC will supply 10 megawatts (MW) of electricity from its Calabar Generation Company Limited. This dedicated power provision is expected to ensure a stable, reliable, and sustainable energy supply for industrial operations within the park, addressing one of the key constraints to manufacturing and processing activities in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Park in Odukpani is conceived as a strategic industrial hub aimed at supporting downstream oil and gas operators. It will facilitate the production, processing, and distribution of refined petroleum products and gas-based materials, while also promoting local manufacturing of equipment and components used in the sector.

Industry stakeholders view the project as a significant boost to Nigeria’s local content drive.

By providing reliable power and a conducive operating environment, the park is expected to deepen indigenous participation, reduce dependence on imports, and enhance value addition within the oil and gas value chain.

In addition to strengthening local capacity, the initiative is projected to generate employment opportunities, stimulate small and medium-scale enterprises, and drive economic growth in Cross River State and beyond. It also aligns with broader national objectives to accelerate industrialization, improve energy access for productive use, and enhance the overall competitiveness of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Once operational, the partnership between NDPHC and NCDMB is expected to serve as a model for integrated power and industrial development across the country.

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