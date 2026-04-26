NAF Logistics Command Retrains Teachers to Boost Efficiency and Student Performance

The Headquarters Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has organised a two-day training workshop for primary and secondary school teachers aimed at improving their efficiency and enhancing students’ academic performance.

The workshop, themed “Retraining for Improved Teachers’ Efficiency,” was held at the Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja, and focused on introducing teachers to modern teaching and assessment methods.

Speaking at the event, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Vice Marshal A.A. SULEH said the initiative was conceived by the Command Education Officer(CEO), Group Captain A.A. ODOK, who identified the need to strengthen teachers’ capacity through continuous training.

According to the AOC, the workshop is designed to expose teachers to innovative teaching strategies and contemporary assessment techniques that can improve both classroom delivery and the overall quality of education received by students.

He added that the training would be sustained, with plans to hold similar workshops every six months to ensure continuous professional development for teachers.

The AOC commended the dedication of teachers and encouraged them to make suggestions and requests that could further enhance students’ performance, assuring them that such inputs would be given due consideration.

The workshop featured a guest lecturer, Professor Monday

Bassey Ubangha, who trained participants on various modern assessment methods and their role in improving students’ learning outcomes.

Some participants described the training as timely and impactful, noting that it provided practical insights into more effective teaching practices, although concerns were raised about the availability of resources needed to fully implement the new methods.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Air Force to support educational development within its institutions and improve the standard of teaching and learning.