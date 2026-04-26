MMU matriculates 1,180 students, urges commitment to excellence

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Mercy Medical University has matriculated no fewer than 1,180 new students into the institution, charging them to embrace discipline, hard work, and ethical conduct as they begin their academic journey.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Chancellor of the university, Ahmed Ibeto, urged newly admitted students of the institution to shun anti-social behaviours and remain focused on their academic pursuits.

Ibeto encouraged the students to take advantage of the institution’s modern learning facilities, including its state-of-the-art laboratories and teaching equipment, to enhance their training and academic development.

The Chancellor, however, warned against anti-social activities, stressing that the university would not tolerate acts such as cultism, extortion, intimidation, and prostitution.

He said, “I am imploring you to familiarize yourself with the state-of-the-art teaching aids, laboratories and equipment provided for your training in the University.

“Consequently, I hasten to remind you that anti-social behaviour has no place in Mercy Medical University. The University authorities will be firm in confronting all forms of anti-social behaviour whenever it is found on campus. Students engaging in or planning to engage in secret cults, extortion, intimidation, prostitution, etc. should know that they have two options: either change and pursue the path of rectitude or be shown the way out.”

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ibrahim Sule, described the occasion as a significant milestone, not only for the students but also for the university community.

He noted that the event marks the beginning of a transformative experience that will shape the students’ future and their contributions to society.

He said, “I urge you to approach your studies with seriousness and a strong sense of purpose. Attend your lectures diligently, engage actively in practical sessions, and take advantage of the wealth of knowledge and experience your lecturers offer. Remember, success in the medical field requires not only intelligence but also resilience, discipline, and continuous learning.

“Let me also remind you that as students of this great university, your conduct matters greatly. Uphold the rules and regulations of the institution, respect your lecturers and fellow students, and maintain the highest standards of professionalism and character. Avoid all forms of misconduct that could jeopardize your future.”

Also, the founder and visitor of the institution, Dr. Abdulfatai Onifade, advised the students to be cautious in their actions and movements while on campus and beyond.

He warned them against engaging in money rituals and other dangerous practices, urging them to prioritise their safety and well-being.

For a better society

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