Insecurity: Uzodimma pledges swift rehabilitation of Okigwe communities

…Receives Committee’s report on devastation

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has assured of prompt implementation of the recommendations of the Committee set up by him to identify the damages caused by insecurity in Okigwe zone in the past four years.

He said attention is to be paid to restoration of infrastructure that will guarantee urgent value as regards the needs of the people in the area in question, and in a phased exercise that will be comprehensive.

Uzodimma spoke as the Imo State Government’s ‘Fact-Finding and Implementation Committee on communities affected by insecurity in Okigwe zone submitted its report to him, detailing the scale of destruction and loss of life following attacks in that part of the State over the past four years.

The Committee, inaugurated few months ago, was mandated to assess and recommend measures for the rehabilitation of communities in Okigwe, Onuimo, Ihitte Uboma and Ehime Mbano Local Government Areas.

The members presented their findings at the Government House in Owerri weekend.

The Chairman of the Committee and Methodist Church Bishop Emeritus, Samuel Uche, said the report contains graphic accounts of what he described as “avoidable loss of lives, widespread destruction of property and human suffering estimated to cost billions of naira.”

He disclosed that no fewer than 273 lives were lost in the affected areas, describing the violence as “unreasonable madness.”

According to him, the Committee also provided a detailed tabular breakdown of damage to public infrastructure and private property.

Uche emphasised that the report reflects the true experiences of residents, noting that the findings are both authentic and reliable.

He added that communities expressed appreciation to the State government for setting up the Committee, describing the move as responsive and compassionate.

The Committee also commended Local Government Chairmen in the affected areas for their cooperation in gathering first-hand information and urged the State government to implement its recommendations without delay.

Responding, Governor Uzodimma praised the Committee for its dedication, noting that the assignment required courage and commitment.

He assured that the government would act on the report through a series of quick-impact projects aimed at restoring normalcy in the affected communities.

The Governor said plans are underway to rebuild critical infrastructure, including police stations, hospitals, health centres and primary schools. He also disclosed that Local Government administrative offices would be reconstructed with support from the State.

Uzodimma further explained that the government would adopt a phased approach in executing the projects, prioritising those that can be immediately funded.

He expressed confidence that the recommendations would be implemented promptly, with the ultimate goal of restoring stability and reconnecting affected communities.