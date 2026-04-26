Group faults APC chairman over endorsement of Ikeji Asogwa for senate

… Calls for his resignation

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Leadership of a socio-political association called “Nsukka Di Oyi” has faulted the Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Martin Chukwunwike, for endorsing Chief Ikeji Asogwa for the Enugu North Senatorial seat.

.

The senatorial seat of the Enugu North Zone became vacant following the death of Senator Okey Ezea last year.

.

To this end the leadership of Nsukka Dị̀ ọyị̀ socio-political group has called for an immediate resignation of the APC state boss over what it described as unguided utterances capable of causing political unrest in Enugu North Senatorial District.

.

Chukwunwike was seen in a video that trended online earlier this week endorsing the former chairman of Enugu State Housing Corporation, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, as the senator to represent Enugu North Senatorial District.

This is an act which drew negative reactions and attacks from both party members and concerned citizens from the zone, Sahara Reporters reported.

.

Reacting to the incident, the coordinator of Nsukka Dị̀ ọyị̀ socio-political group, Chief Ezeja Ikechukwu, stated that the utterances credited to Dr. Martin Chukwunwike were not only irresponsible but a clear display of poor leadership and political recklessness, according to Sahara Reporters.

.

He stated that such is capable of causing political unrest in zone which is already brewing up , Sahara Reporters noted.

.

According to him, “This is completely unacceptable. A state chairman of a party, who should unite the party has chosen to divide it.

His conduct is shameful and dangerous. We cannot keep quiet while one individual drags the party into confusion and possible crisis in Enugu North Senatorial District,” he told Sahara Reporters.

.

Chief Ezeja described the endorsement of Chief Ikeje Asogwa as misguided, insisting that the former housing corporation boss lacks the capacity, discipline and grassroots connection required to represent the people at the Senate, Sahara Reporters reported.

.

He alleged that Ikeje Asogwa’s lifestyle raises serious concerns, noting that a man known for excessive indulgence in alcohol and elitist tendencies should not be entrusted with public power; adding that ,leadership demands responsibility, sound judgment and closeness to the people, which are qualities he said, are clearly lacking in chief Asogwa, according to Sahara Reporters.

.

The group further questioned Ikeje’s competence, citing the contract awarded to him for the construction of ten smart schools in Igboeze South Local Government Area.

Chief Ezeja pointed out that the project executed in his hometown Iheaka, reportedly had structural defects, describing it as a clear sign of incompetence and lack of accountability, Sahara Reporters reported.

.

He wondered how someone who failed to deliver on such a critical community project could aspire to a higher office like the Senate, stressing that such ambition raises serious questions about his intentions, according to Sahara Reporters.

.

Ezeja emphasized that the senatorial seat of Enugu North is not meant for individuals who are disconnected from the realities of the people, but for someone humble , active and accessible, someone capable of bridging the gap between leadership and the grassroots, Sahara Reporters noted.

.

He warned that imposing a candidate without credibility or public acceptance would spell doom for the APC in the zone; as the party members and the electorate are becoming increasingly aware and will resist any form of imposition, Sahara Reporters reported.

.

The group also called on relevant security agencies to immediately investigate both Dr. Chukwunwike and Chief Ikeje Asogwa over the controversial endorsement and allegations surrounding the failed projects, insisting that public office holders and aspirants must be held accountable, according to Sahara Reporters.

.

He also urged the leadership of the APC to act swiftly by addressing the situation and ensuring that discipline, fairness and internal democracy are restored, warning that failure to do so could lead to deeper divisions and electoral setbacks in Enugu North Senatorial District, Sahara Reporters stated.

.

He further insisted that the issue goes above mere endorsement, stressing that it reflects a deeper problem of arrogance and disconnect from reality on the part of Dr. Martin Chukwunwike, because such behaviour, if not checked, could destroy the fragile unity within the party in Enugu State, Sahara Reporters reported.

.

“We are not against ambition, but we are against imposition and recklessness.

The chairman has clearly shown bias and poor judgment. He cannot continue in that office after making such statements that threaten the peace of our zone.

He should resign immediately,” he said .

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2