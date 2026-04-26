Globacom Unveils 2 New TVCs, highlights limitless possibilities on network

Globacom has unveiled two fresh television commercials, “Road Trip” and “Department of Imagination,” accentuate its drive to deliver limitless possibilities through reliable, seamless connectivity for Nigerians.

Both commercials blend entertainment with everyday relevance, showing how Glo’s network supports real-life experiences while hinting at a more innovative, connected future.

In “Road Trip,” a relatable family adventure unfolds, filled with lighthearted moments and familiar challenges. When Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi encounters frustrating network issues, the contrast becomes evident after switching to Glo. Instantly, connectivity improves downloads speed up, navigation becomes effortless, and entertainment flows without interruption. The ad subtly highlights the convenience of accessing data plans via *312#, reinforcing how easy it is to stay connected on the move. With appearances from Bolaji Ogunmola and other vibrant cast members, the story is brought to life with humor and energy, positioning Glo as a dependable companion for life’s journeys.

On the other hand, “Department of Imagination” transports viewers into a forward-looking world powered by innovation. Guided by Richard Mofe-Damijo in the role of “The Professor,” the commercial explores how ideas evolve into impactful digital experiences. From immersive gaming to enhanced culinary processes showcased by Hilda Baci, and a dynamic tech-inspired presence from Bamike Adenibuyan, each scene paints a picture of a smarter, more connected world enabled by Glo.

Together, the two campaigns capture both the simplicity of staying connected in everyday moments and the limitless potential of tomorrow. With these releases, Globacom reinforces its promise of dependable service while boldly embracing the future one where connectivity is effortless and possibilities are boundless.