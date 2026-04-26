FG pushes e-governance, digital economy bill to deepen AI, cloud adoption

.as NITDA Inaugurates Multistakeholder Group to Deepen Digital Governance

UGO AMADI

Nigeria’s drive toward a fully digital economy is gathering pace as the Federal Government intensifies work on e-governance and digital economy bill to strengthen the regulatory framework for emerging technologies and boost public sector innovation.

At the Global Partnership for Human-Centric ICT Standardisation (GIST) Nigeria Introductory Stakeholder Workshop in Abuja, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa representing the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani said the country has moved beyond strategy design to implementation of its national Artificial Intelligence (AI) roadmap.

He noted that the current phase focuses on developing clear guidelines and regulatory frameworks to ensure AI deployment aligns with ethical standards, accountability, and strong safeguards.

As part of the broader digital transformation agenda, the government is also advancing data classification efforts to ensure the availability of clean, reliable datasets for AI training. In parallel, it is promoting cloud adoption across public institutions to enhance efficiency, scalability, and service delivery.

Inuwa stressed the importance of a “cloud-first” policy, warning that continued dependence on premise systems could slow large scale digital transformation. However, he added that cloud integration would be approached cautiously to safeguard Nigeria’s digital sovereignty and protect critical national data.

Progress is also being recorded in the e-governance space, with the development of an interoperability framework and the Nigerian Government Enterprise Architecture. Additionally, work is ongoing on a data exchange platform to support Government Statistics Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), aimed at improving data sharing and coordination among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The initiative is expected to harmonise public sector digital projects while creating opportunities for private sector participation.

Inuwa stressed the need for stronger collaboration among government, industry, and other stakeholders to build resilient digital infrastructure. He expressed confidence that the proposed legislation and related initiatives would enhance Nigeria’s standing in digital governance while promoting innovation, transparency, and inclusive growth.

Earlier, the European Commission’s Team Leader for Digital Governance, Peter Marien DG INTPA, highlighted the role of international cooperation in shaping global digital standards. He said the European Union’s digital strategy prioritises partnerships and ecosystem alignment across regions, including Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Marien referenced a recent engagement in Brussels on e-governance, organised with Smart Africa, which included participation from NITDA. He described Nigeria’s involvement in the GIST initiative as a strong signal of its commitment to global digital governance.

He emphasised the EU’s focus on a human-centric digital ecosystem that prioritises inclusivity, privacy, and security, noting that its 27 member states have, over two decades, built a cohesive digital framework centred on citizens.

Marien also identified Nigeria as a strategic player in Africa’s quest for a unified digital market, highlighting its role in advancing cross-border digital integration.

According to him, standards serve as the “invisible backbone” of modern societies, supporting critical systems across sectors. He said the GIST platform enables alignment of technical standards and fosters knowledge exchange between regions.

.as NITDA Inaugurates Multistakeholder Group to Deepen Digital Governance

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has inaugurated a Multistakeholder Coordination Group as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and sustain Nigeria’s growing reputation in digital governance.

Speaking at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, described Nigeria’s recent global recognition in digital governance as both an honour and a call to greater responsibility.

He cautioned against complacency, noting that the country must intensify efforts to maintain and improve its standing.

“Recognition comes with responsibility. If the global community recognises what we are doing, it means we must do more to sustain that progress,” he said.

Inuwa attributed Nigeria’s strides in digital transformation to deliberate investments in policy frameworks and regulations, including the National E-Governance and Digital Economy Bill, the Nigeria Data Protection Act, as well as instruments such as the Interoperability Framework and the Nigerian Government Enterprise Architecture.

He explained that while these frameworks have strengthened the country’s digital foundation, greater coordination and inclusive participation are required to sustain progress—hence the establishment of the Multistakeholder Coordination Group.

The NITDA boss also stressed the need for inclusivity, urging stakeholders to ensure that underserved communities, persons with disabilities, children and the elderly are not left behind in Nigeria’s digital transformation drive. He identified improved connectivity and digital literacy as critical enablers.

Highlighting the agency’s regulatory achievements, Inuwa disclosed that NITDA reviewed IT projects valued at over ₦1.5 trillion across federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the past year, saving more than ₦319 billion.

He, however, noted persistent challenges, revealing that over 56 per cent of IT projects have historically failed to meet expectations due to poor planning and inadequate technical oversight. To address this, he said NITDA is introducing stricter guidelines to ensure proper system design, professional certification and quality assurance.

Inuwa further emphasised the need to institutionalise reforms, warning that progress must not be dependent on individuals. He aligned the initiative with the digital transformation agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for accountability in governance.

“We need stakeholders to hold us accountable for what we promise to deliver,” he added.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the Open Government Partnership in Nigeria, Gloria Ahmed, commended NITDA for the initiative, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening collaboration across the digital ecosystem.

She noted that the move aligns with the principles of transparency, accountability and citizen participation, adding that technology remains central to building trust in governance.

Ahmed also highlighted Nigeria’s achievements under the Open Government Partnership, particularly its recognition at the 2025 Global Summit in Spain, and called for sustained momentum.

She further pointed to the Fourth National Action Plan, which includes commitments on digital governance and the development of a national Digital Public Infrastructure, including the Nigeria Data Exchange Platform, aimed at improving coordination and service delivery.

According to her, the success of these initiatives will depend on active collaboration among government, civil society and the private sector.

The inauguration of the Multistakeholder Coordination Group is expected to enhance cooperation among key stakeholders and reinforce efforts to build a more transparent, inclusive and digitally driven governance system in Nigeria.