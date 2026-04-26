ECOWAS strengthens disability inclusion through a data-driven regional accountability framework

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The ECOWAS Commission is advancing a major step towards inclusive development in West Africa through the validation of a Regional Disability Data Accountability Framework, designed to address longstanding gaps in reliable and harmonised data on persons with disabilities.

Anchored in the ECOWAS Disability Action Plan (2020–2030) and aligned with continental and global commitments, the initiative reflects the Community’s shift towards evidence-based policymaking to ensure that no segment of the population remains invisible in development planning.

Bringing together Member States, regional institutions and development partners in Abuja, the process is expected to strengthen national data systems, improve comparability across countries and support more targeted and effective policies.

By enabling better resource allocation and inclusive service delivery, the framework is set to enhance access to education, healthcare and social protection for persons with disabilities, ultimately contributing to more equitable growth, stronger social cohesion and sustainable development across the region.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2