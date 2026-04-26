DR. Chetachi  Ecton  Nwoga reaffirms commitment  to APC, honoured in Ahiazu  Mbaise , donates millions to party

Dr. Chetachi Ecton Nwoga, Owerri Zone Senatorial Hopeful, continues to demonstrate strong leadership, grassroots connection, and unwavering commitment to the unity and growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

During a courtesy visit to the APC Secretariat in Ahiazu Mbaise, Dr. Nwoga was warmly received by the party chairman and key stakeholders. In a remarkable show of support, she donated ten million naira (₦10,000,000) to the party at the local government level. In recognition of her impactful leadership and contributions, she was also conferred with the prestigious traditional title Ada Ahiazu Dum by the 21 Ezes of Ahiazu Mbaise.

Further reinforcing her role within the party, Dr. Nwoga participated in a crucial APC stakeholders’ meeting in Imo State, attended by the Executive Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma. The meeting served as a strategic platform for dialogue, unity, and strengthening the party’s direction across the state.

Dr. Nwoga emphasized the importance of cohesion among party members, describing unity as the bedrock of sustainable political success. She reaffirmed her strong support for the Charter of Equity, championed by the Governor, noting that it remains essential for fairness, inclusion, and political balance in Imo State.

Highlighting her contributions, she noted her support toward the reconstruction of the APC State Secretariat as part of efforts to reposition the party for efficiency and long-term stability.

In a significant demonstration of commitment, Dr. Nwoga donated forty million naira (₦40,000,000) at the stakeholders’ meeting. This follows her earlier contribution of thirty million naira (₦30,000,000) to the APC Owerri Zone, bringing her total support to eighty million naira (₦80,000,000) to the APC in Imo State so far.

Dr. Nwoga reiterated that unity, sacrifice, and a shared vision remain critical to achieving political stability and sustainable development, urging party members to remain committed to the collective progress of Imo State.