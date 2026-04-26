Delta Economic , Investment summit warns N’ Delta Chamber of Commerce against Trademark violation, threatens legal action

A major legal confrontation is unfolding in the Niger Delta region as the promoters of the Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit (NDEIS) have issued a strong warning to the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture over what they describe as the unlawful use of their trademarked brand.

The warning was issued through legal representatives acting on behalf of the founder of NDEIS, Amb. Kenule Nwiya Junior and Ken-Eva Consult Ltd.

It accuses Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce of attempting to organize an event under the identical name “Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit,” a move NDEIS insists is an infringement on a trademark.

Amb. Nwiya highlighted that the NDEIS brand has been carefully developed over the years into a credible platform for economic dialogue and investment promotion in the region, even before the Chamber of Commerce was created.

He argues that the name has acquired significant goodwill and recognition among investors, government institutions, and international partners, saying he would not allow it to be traded off.

“As at the 2023 when we registered and trademarked Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit (NDEIS), this Chamber of Commerce was not yet established. In 2024, we proceeded to do the unveiling of this project at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, which was attended by former Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the MD of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji, UBA Chairman was represented, the Minister for Budget and Planning, Ministry of Niger Delta, all attended the unveiling.

“We held the actual event in November 2024 and it was hosted and supported by the Rivers State Government. As at this time, the Chamber of Commerce was not there. It was through our report in that programme that the issue of establishment of the Chamber of Commerce was done”, he said.

He cautioned the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture against intimidation and harassment.

Citing documentation to support their claims, Amb. Nwiya said that the trademark process was duly initiated and advanced through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, including acceptance and publication in the Trademark Journal without opposition. This, he maintains establishes exclusive rights to the name and associated branding.

In the legal notice, the NDEIS founder warned that the Chamber’s planned event, reportedly scheduled for May 2026, risks misleading the public and stakeholders by creating the false impression of affiliation or continuity with the established summit.

He described the use of both the full name and its acronym “NDEIS” as a deliberate attempt to benefit from the reputation already built.

His lawyers have consequently demanded the immediate withdrawal of all promotional materials linked to the disputed event and called for a complete rebranding.

He also issued a strict compliance timeline, warning that failure to adhere would trigger legal proceedings, including injunctions to halt the event and claims for damages.

Amb. Nwiya in addition indicated intention to notify relevant authorities, including state and federal agencies, to prevent any form of official endorsement or participation in what he termed an infringement of legally protected intellectual property.