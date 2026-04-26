Dangote offers to lead East Africa mega refinery consortium

Opens Lagos Refinery IPO to African investors

Africa’s leading industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has declared his resolve to continue driving investments conceived to lead the continent into energy security and industrials revolution.

Alhaji Dangote whose company operates the largest petroleum refinery on the continent has currently offered to lead a consortium to build a major crude oil refinery in East Africa, as governments across the region push for greater energy self-sufficiency following supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict.

The cost profile of the proposed East Africa Refinery was not disclosed but the proposed facility, to be located in the Tanzanian port city of Tanga, is expected to mirror the scale and capacity of Dangote’s flagship refinery in Lagos, which processes about 650,000 barrels per day.

The project is being discussed as a joint regional initiative, with crude supplies expected from Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda.

Kenyan President William Ruto stated at a conference in London that the refinery would serve multiple East African economies, many of which remain heavily dependent on imported refined petroleum products.

The region currently relies largely on supplies from the Middle East, leaving it exposed to global price volatility and logistical disruptions, including those caused by instability around the Strait of Hormuz.

Dangote said he would take the lead in delivering the project if participating governments reached agreement, with a proposed construction timeline of four to five years.

The move reflects a broader shift across Africa toward building domestic refining capacity after recent geopolitical shocks exposed vulnerabilities in fuel supply chains.

In Nigeria, Dangote’s refinery has already reshaped the domestic energy landscape since operations began in 2024, significantly reducing the country’s long-standing dependence on imported fuel despite being Africa’s largest crude producer.

The facility has also positioned the Dangote Group as a central player in regional energy markets.

The proposed East African refinery is expected to complement emerging upstream production in the region, particularly in Uganda, which is preparing to begin commercial oil output. Kampala has also announced separate plans for a smaller refinery project in partnership with a United Arab Emirates-based investor.

Beyond refining, Dangote indicated plans to expand industrial investments across the continent, including the development of around 20 fertilizer blending plants by 2028 to support agricultural productivity and reduce import dependence.

He also signaled that a future listing of the Nigerian refinery could be opened to African investors, encouraging broader continental participation.

According to Dangote, the expansion strategy is aimed at building integrated industrial capacity that keeps more value within Africa while reducing exposure to external supply shocks.

Analysts say the success of the Tanga project will depend on regional coordination, regulatory alignment and financing, but note that it represents one of the most ambitious attempts yet to create a shared energy infrastructure serving multiple African economies.