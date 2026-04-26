CAN distributes relief items to 1,000 displaced Borno households

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN,) which comprises 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has distributed relief items to 1,000 households who were displaced by over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency and are now taking refuge in camps and host communities in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The assorted relief items, packaged in various forms, are 25kg bag of rice, 25kg bag of Garri, 25kg bag of maize, 25kg bag of beans, vegetable oil, palm oil, marching, salt, among other condiments which were donated by Barnabas Aid UK.

Similar exercises were carried out in Benue, Plateau, Kaduna and by extension in Ondo state targeting people affected in violence and other humanitarian crises.

Flagging off the distribution at the Pentecostal Believers Covenant Church (PBCC), Gomari Airport, Maiduguri, on Saturday, the Chairman of the Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, expressed shock over the condition of the displaced persons after he visited some Christian Displaced People Camps (CDPCs) in Jerusalem and other communities in the state.

Addressing the beneficiaries, mostly those living with disabilities, the CAN Chairman said, the gesture started since December last year, where different states such as Kaduna, Benue, Plateau and Ondo states benefitted, adding that, Borno state, which is one of the worst states that suffered severe destruction of lives and property, with displacement of many people, is also considered by the Barnabas Aid UK, so as to cushion the economic hardships.

Hayab said, “It is with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit of humility that I stand before you in this historic city of Maiduguri. We gather here today not merely to distribute material aid, but to reaffirm a profound truth: that in times of trial, we are not forgotten. We are not alone.

“On behalf of the Northern Christian Association, I extend our deepest appreciation to Barnabas Aid for this remarkable intervention,” the CAN chairman said

“To reach 1,000 households in this region—a region that has endured so much conflict, displacement, and hardship—is no small feat. It is a powerful demonstration of love in action, of faith that does not merely speak but reaches out to touch lives,” he added.

“To you, the beneficiaries: Today, as you receive these items, whether food or other necessities, let them serve as a tangible reminder that there are people far and near who care about your well-being. Your struggle is seen. Your pain is acknowledged. And your resilience inspires us all,” he further said.

The chairman said “Life in the Northeast has been challenging. Many of you have lost homes, loved ones, and livelihoods. Yet here you are, standing strong, looking forward to tomorrow. That strength is not in vain. We, the Christian community across Northern Nigeria, stand with you in prayer and in practical support.

‘We also use this opportunity to call for continued peace and unity in Borno State and beyond. No religion teaches hatred. No faith encourages violence. We are all children of God, deserving of dignity, compassion, and the chance to rebuild our lives,” he further stressed.

“I encourage you to receive this support with joy, and to share the love you have received with your neighbors, regardless of their faith or tribe. Let this be a moment that strengthens the bond of our common humanity.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary- General of Northern CAN, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria North East Zone, Bishop Mohammed Naga, commended Barnabas Aid Uk for the support, which he said, would go along way in assisting the displaced Christian brethren.

He assured that the items donated will be distributed judiciously for the purpose intended, even as he hailed the beneficiaries for their orderliness.

In their vote of thanks separately, Mr. Andrawus Bzalava, who represented the District Head of Gava, Mr. John Dogo, and a Widow and victim of Boko Haram, Noami Daniel as some disabled victims thanked the Barnabas Aid UK for the gesture.

They also expressed their deep appreciation to the CAN Chairman for extending the support to them, and prayed to God Almighty to bless them and restore peace not only in Borno state, but the country as a whole.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2