Azubuike emerges state chairman as Abia LP elects new Exco

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the Labour Party has elected new State executives to pilot the affairs of the party at the State level as Hon. Peter Azubuike emerged the new State chairman of the party.

The new executives were elected on Saturday during the party’s State Congress held in Umuahia, the state capital.

Other members of the State Working Committee include Mr Chucks Akamadu as State secretary, Ben Otti as organising secretary and Mr Emenike Iroegbu as publicity secretary

Speaking shortly after the election,the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, commended the party faithful for the smooth conduct of the congress and pledged to support the new leadership of the party.

He said, “I want to congratulate all the newly elected exco members and members of our party for conducting themselves in a decent and organised manner during the congress.

“This is how our things have always been and this is the beginning of a new era, gone are the days when somebody would be pulling from one direction and another would be pulling from another direction.

This time we will all pull together from one direction.

“One thing you will not take for granted is that as we have always done, we will support our party and the new leadership of the party.

We want a smooth take-off of the new administration.”

Speaking further, he congratulated the immediate past Acting State Chairman of the party, Emmanuel Otti, for steering the party through a trying period ahead of the congress.

He urged him to remain supportive of the party, adding that the party had more roles for him.

In his acceptance speech, Azubuike pledged to unite the party and make it stronger across the state.

He expressed appreciation for the leaders of the party for choosing him to lead and pointed out that with the excellent performance of Governor Otti, the Labour Party will in 2027 win elections across the entire state.

For a better society

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