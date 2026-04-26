Axxela celebrates 10 million LTI- Free Manhours across operations

UGO AMADI

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, has achieved 10 million Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free manhours across its operations as of April 2026.

This outstanding milestone represents millions of hours of operational activity completed without a single lost-time injury, a testament to Axxela’s robust systems and embedded culture of environmental, health, and safety (EHS), driven by strong leadership and safety initiatives.

Speaking on the achievement, Director of Corporate Operations, Tuoyo Ejueyitchie, said, “Ten million LTI-free manhours is not just a number; it’s a reflection of who we are as an organisation. At Axxela, we believe everyone deserves to return home safely every day. This milestone underscores the discipline, vigilance, and shared responsibility that define our operations. As we continue to expand our infrastructure across Africa, our commitment to a zero-harm workplace remains non-negotiable.”

Also commenting, Head, Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHSS), John Okoro stated, “Our Environmental, Occupational, Health and Safety objectives, anchored on ISO management systems, continuous hazard identification, and a proactive incident-prevention culture, have been instrumental to this achievement. We have built a reporting culture where near misses are celebrated as learning opportunities; hazards are identified before they escalate, and everyone is empowered to stop an unsafe act. This milestone validates our approach and strengthens our resolve to achieve a truly incident-free workplace”.

Axxela remains committed to a safety-first culture, continuously reinforcing accountability and driving improvement across its operations. The accomplishment reflects the dedication, discipline, and teamwork of every employee at every level, from senior leadership to frontline teams.

Axxela Limited, a company owned by Bluecore Gas Infraco Limited, is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions in Nigeria, with proven expertise in captive power generation and energy infrastructure development. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast natural gas infrastructure network. With over 400km of natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, Transit Gas Nigeria Limited, and Gasnexus Limited.

BlueCore is a strategic alliance of Afrigaz Energie LLP (a portfolio company of Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Growth Fund), Levene Energy Development Limited, emPERSAND Limited, and Energy& LLP, focused on accelerating gas and power infrastructure in Nigeria and West Africa. The strategic partners within BlueCore have investment and operational experience in gas pipelines, power generation and distribution, and renewable energy.