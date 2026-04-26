Aba Landlords Honoring Professor Nnaji For Reliable Power Supply

“Vote of Confidence by 22,000 Aba Landlords Will Spur Us to Do More”, Says Aba Power MD

The leadership of Aba Power, Nigeria’s newest and 12th electricity distribution company, was stunned at the weekend when the influential 22,000-member Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA) stormed its premises with an award for providing unprecedented constant, quality, and affordable power in nine of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) it serves in Abia State.

“We are honoured by the award coming at a time most Nigerians have been critical about the electricity situation across the country”, declared Ugo Opiegbe, the Managing Director of the utility, in an online interview with some journalists this morning.

“It’s doubtful that there has been in Nigeria’s recent history where a key stakeholder like a large association of landlords has so publicly appreciated the work of a power distribution company in this manner.

“It will spur us to do more because the reward for hard work is more work”.

The Aba Power boss disclosed that the company executives were ready for a scheduled routine meeting with the landlords only to see that “they were in our place just to show appreciation because they have never had it so good in terms of power supply which is delivered with a keen sense of service to the public”.

The association was led by its president general, Engineer Leonard Onymesiri, and its patron, Chief Alphonsus Udeigbo.

He revealed that not even the firm’s chairman, Professor Bart Nnaj, a former Minister of Power who was bestowed with the award of “Ezi Enyi ALPADA (A True Friend of Aba Landlords ), was aware that the honour was coming.

Opiegbe stated one of the things Aba Power has done to boost power supply within the Aba Ring Fenced Area, as a justification of the honour from the landlords was to commission earlier than scheduled a 41-kilometre dedicated power line to Ukwa East LGA is to boost electricity in the area.

The area, sharing boundaries with Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, has a lot of industries and critical infrastructure, he explained, “and is growing rapidly because of reliable electricity in Aba and its environs which is attracting investments from the neighbouring states and beyond.

The new line built by an indigenous contractor, cost over N2bn, according to the electricity executive.

He said that the proactive Aba Power business model, which has seen it provide prepaid meters free of charge to over 90% of its customers despite starting operations just three years ago, has gone a long way to restore public confidence in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“Unlike at the beginning when we used to embed security men in our revenue collection teams for fear of attack by recalcitrant and difficult consumers, customers now vend for electricity tokens in the comfort of their homes and offices using the Nkeanyi App developed by Aba Power to simplify meter recharges. Some customers also willingly and without stress choose to visit our various offices located within the ring fenced area to settle their bills without arguments.

“The trust is such that whenever members of the public see any person vandalizing the electricity distribution infrastructure in the Aba Ring-fenced Area, they confront him and then report to us to follow up.

“Trust is the basis of our relationship with the Aba people”.