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8 suspected cultists arrested with hard drugs in Anambra

by Peter Anayo069

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

No fewer than eight suspected cultists have been arrested with hard drugs by the Anambra state Police Command in their hideout at Enugeu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government area.

Their arrest was a sequel to the State Police Command’s intensified crackdown on criminal elements across the state that include flash points and notorious joints, among others.

It was gathered that Police Operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cult Unit, Enugwu-Ukwu, acting on credible information, carried out the operation in the evening of the fateful day.

During the raid, eight suspects linked to cult-related activities were arrested, and various quantities of suspected Cannabis Sativa and other dangerous drugs were recovered.

The suspects, all males, included: Chidalu Nwafor 27 years, Chiemerie Nwazueje 24 years, Chima Arwuike 25 years, Jideobi Emeka 26 years, Oliver Okonkwo, 18 years, Izuchukwu Christian, 18 years, Onyebuchi 21 years and Walter Idouzour 44 years.

The Command notes that the prevalence of illicit drugs remains a major enabler of crime and criminality, particularly among youth groups involved in cult-related activities. This underscores the need for sustained operations and community collaboration in tackling drug abuse and related offences.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), “The suspects are currently undergoing profiling and investigation, after which they will be charged to court accordingly.

“The Command reassures Ndi Anambra of its commitment to sustaining ongoing operations aimed at dislodging criminal elements across the State and ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” he stated.

 

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