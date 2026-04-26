2027: Yobe’ll deliver 3.5m votes for Tinubu’s reelection bid – Ex-Senate President Lawan

…As Yobe APC adopts consensus to produce Governorship, N/Assembly, State Assembly candidates

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Yobe State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that the party will deliver 3.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu during the 2027 general elections.

This was just as the party gave its endorsement to President Tinubu for a second term.

The endorsement, according to a release issued by the Media Adviser to former Senate President Ezrel Tabiowo, came on the heels of a meeting of Yobe State APC critical stakeholders, which held in Damaturu on Thursday.

The Governor of Yobe State, Rt. Hon. Mai Mala Buni presided over the meeting.

The resolutions of the meeting were disclosed by Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, while briefing journalists on the outcome.

He announced that APC stakeholders in the state passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

He said stakeholders reached a resolution on the adoption of consensus as against the direct mode for producing the governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly candidates during the 2027 general elections.

He added that any candidate who emerges by consensus for any of the listed positions will receive the overwhelming support of members of the party, including aspirants who vied.

Senator Lawan recalled that during the 2023 elections, Yobe State recorded the highest percentage performance in Nigeria, a feat that he assured would be repeated with better results in the 2027 elections.

He further stated that the All Progressives Congress in Yobe State would deliver 3.5 million votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid.

He added that other candidates vying for the positions in the state elections would also receive higher votes compared to what was recorded in 2023.

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