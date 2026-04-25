World Malaria Day: Chevron reinforces commitment to malaria eradication across Africa

“We have the knowledge, lifesaving tools and proven strategies to end malaria. But progress has stalled, and decades of hard-won gains are in jeopardy. Malaria continues to claim a life every minute, with most deaths occurring in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region. The choice is ours: act now or risk losing ground. Ending malaria is not just a health imperative; it is an investment in a more equitable, safer, and more prosperous future for every nation”.This statement by Tedros Adhanom, Director-General, WHO,underscores the relevance of the fight against malaria, a disease that continues to devastate the world’s population.

According to the latest World malaria report, there were 282 million cases of malaria in 2024, an increase of about 9 million cases (3%) compared with 2023. The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 610 000 in 2024 compared to 598 000 in 2023. The WHO African Region continues to carry a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden.

World Malaria Day is celebrated annually on the 25th day of April, and it is an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment in malaria prevention and control programmes. Malaria has become a major source of concern in our society, and defeating this common enemy requires concerted effort. The reality is that there is no better time to end this scourge than now, hence the aptness of this year’s theme: “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.”

Chevron has worked alongside governments, global health institutions, and community partners across Nigeria,Equatorial Guinea, and Cameroon to strengthen prevention, treatment, and health systems, contributing to tangible progress in malaria control and broader disease resilience.At Chevron, we believe that enabling progress means investing in the health and well-being of the communities where we operate. Our partnerships help to improve health outcomes, and create stronger, more resilient communities.

Nigeria: Strengthening Prevention, Awareness, and Health Systems

In the communities around its areas of operations in Nigeria, Chevron invests in initiatives, health education programs and awareness activities conducted within various communities and in the workplace. Chevron has supported national malaria and health interventions through strategic partnerships focused on prevention, education, and system strengthening. Through collaborations with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (“Global Fund”), PATH, Corporate Alliance for Malaria in Africa, in building resilient health systems in Nigeria and supporting the National Malaria Elimination Program, Chevron’s support has contributed to the distribution of long-lasting insecticide treated mosquito nets, health worker training, peer health educators, disease surveillance, and public awareness initiatives; all aimed at reducing malaria risk and improving early diagnosis and treatment.

Through partnerships, leadership, and financial resources, Chevron continues to assist government and institutions in addressing health issuesand has recorded success.In Nigeria alone, Chevron-backed programmes have reached thousands of households in the Niger Delta region, while similar efforts in Equatorial Guinea, andCameroon have contributed to measurable declines in malaria prevalence.

Equatorial Guinea: Supporting a Model for Malaria Elimination

Chevron has been a longstanding partner in the Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Project (BIMEP)—a globally recognized public-private partnership led by the Government of Equatorial Guinea and supported by international energy and health partners, as well as experts and industry partners. The objective of the project is to strategically contribute to the development of Equatorial Guinea by improving the health of Equatorial Guineans. WithBIMEP, Chevron addresses the imperative for collective action to achieve the 2030 targets of the World Health Organization. BIMEP was recognized in 2023 for its 20 years of impact and, in 2025, named Project of the Year at Africa Energy Week.The initiative has been renewed in recent years to expand beyond Bioko Island and support the country’s broader malaria elimination ambitions.

Cameroon and the Wider Region: Advancing Collective Action

Chevron’s broader partnership with the Global Fund has supported malaria prevention and health system strengthening across several African countries, reinforcing regional and cross-border efforts to reduce malaria burden and improve access to lifesaving interventions.

According to Brent Gros, President, Chevron Offshore Business Unit, “Malaria remains a major public health challenge in some areas of our operations in Africa, therefore, our approach is rooted in long-term partnerships that strengthen local capacity, support government-led health strategies, and deliver lasting impact for families and communities.These efforts align with Chevron’s broader partnership strategy which focuses on health, education, and economic development to drive sustainable progress across Africa.”

Jim Swartz, Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria and Mid Africa Region, added that the partnership between Chevron and The Global Fund is an example of how Chevron is contributing strategically to the development of Nigeria by helping to improve the health of its people. He affirmed that Chevron has been one of the largest Global Fund corporate partners,and its partnership focuses on capacity development initiatives, joint advocacy and communications campaigns, and other local initiatives. “Chevron also encourages its staff to share their skills with the local programmes to help improve grant reach and performance,” he added.

Jim noted that Chevron has continued to receive commendation for its commitment to the fight against malaria in Nigeria and in the Mid Africa Region and will continue to collaborate with local health authorities and international partners to scale up prevention and treatment programmes, invest in community education, and support innovative solutions to eliminate malaria.