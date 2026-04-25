We’re committed to training of workers for professionalism, says NRC boss, Opeifa

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, has reiterated the corporation’s commitment to continuous training and retraining of its workforce to improve professional competence and align with global standards.

Opeifa made the promise during an interaction with the corporation’s delegation attending the 2026 Public Relations Week and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in Kaduna.

He expressed confidence that the conference would equip participants with the skills and knowledge required to enhance their performance.

Earlier, the corporation’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, commended the management for supporting the Public Relations Department, noting that such backing has helped staff meet and exceed expectations.

He added that the annual gathering provides an avenue for engagement with professionals across government agencies and private organisations, which could improve service delivery.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Managing Director, Yinka Aderibigbe, described the event as well-organised and impactful, highlighting its intellectual sessions.

He also acknowledged the management’s focus on human capital development within the corporation.

The event was declared open by Vice President Kashim Shettima, alongside Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and other senior government officials.

In his welcome address, the President of the institute, Ike Neliaku, said the organisation is well-positioned to promote Nigeria’s achievements despite prevailing challenges.

Chairman of the event’s organising committee, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, said the conference attracted over 2,000 delegates nationwide and offered participants insights into developments in the northern region.

Members of the NRC delegation included public relations officers from various units of the corporation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2