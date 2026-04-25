United Capital Group posts ₦28.15bn profit in 2025, declares ₦1.00 final dividend

FROM LEFT: Oladipupo Fatokun, Independent Non-Executive Director, United Capital Plc; Ayodeji Adigun, Group Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer, United Capital Plc; Sunny Anene, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, United Capital Plc; Uche Ike, Chairman, Non-Executive Director, United Capital Plc; Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer, United Capital Plc; Rose Nat Eshiett, Independent Non-Executive Director, United Capital Plc; Dr Leo Okafor, Group Company Secretary/General Counsel, United Capital Plc; Chiugo Ndubisi, Non-Executive Director, United Capital Plc; and Samuel Nwaeze, Non-Executive Director, United Capital Plc; at the 13th Annual General Meeting for United Capital Plc held in Abuja.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

United Capital Group has recorded its most profitable financial year to date, with Profit After Tax (PAT) growing 17per cent to ₦28.15 billion in the 2025 financial year.

The Group reported a 35per cent increase in revenue, from ₦43.43 billion in 2024 to ₦58.55 billion in 2025, driven by a 176per cent surge in net trading income and a 59per cent rise in fee and commission income.

These results were presented at the Group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held weekend in Abuja, where directors and shareholders reviewed a performance that marked several milestones in the institution’s history.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose 37per cent to ₦41.18 billion, while total comprehensive income closed the year at ₦30.97 billion, figures that reflect both strong revenue growth and disciplined cost management across the Group.

The most significant milestone of the year was the simultaneous profitability of all seven of United Capital’s subsidiaries: Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities, Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Microfinance Banking, and Consumer Finance.

It reinforces the organisation’s position as a resilient, future-ready, and sustainable institution.

It also positions the organisation on course to be a clear leader in the Nigerian Capital markets, a result that shareholders and market observers described as a reflection of the Group’s leadership, resilience, innovation, strategic clarity and execution prowess.

Speaking at the AGM, Mr Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Group, said: “2025 was a defining year for United Capital.

“In a challenging macroeconomic environment, we grew revenue by a third, returned every single subsidiary to profit, and strengthened our capital base.

“These results are not accidental, they reflect years of deliberate choices around people, products, and discipline.

“We enter 2026 with strong momentum and a clear ambition: to continue to build a financial services group that can deploy, manage and utilize capital in a manner that empowers Africans everywhere,” he said.

In line with its commitment to shareholder value, the Board of Directors approved a final dividend of ₦0.70 per share, bringing the total dividend for the 2025 financial year to ₦1.00 per share, equivalent to ₦18 billion.

This represents a 25per cent increase over the ₦14.4 billion distributed to shareholders in 2024 and signals the Group’s confidence in the sustainability of its earnings and its dedication to consistent wealth distribution.

The performance is particularly notable given the macroeconomic headwinds that characterised Nigeria’s financial services sector in 2025, including elevated interest rates, currency volatility, and evolving regulatory requirements.

United Capital’s ability to deliver record profitability across diverse business lines through this period positions the Group as a benchmark for resilience and operational excellence in the industry.

With a restored capital base, a fortified leadership team, and profitability entrenched across all business lines, United Capital Group enters 2026 with strong foundations for growth.

The Group’s strategic priorities for the year ahead include accelerating its Pan-African expansion, deepening its digital capabilities, and significantly scaling Asset Under Management across its wealth and asset management platforms.

For a better society

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