Tension in UniAbuja over VC’s appointment eligibility controversy

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A fresh wave of controversy has greeted the appointment of Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, with attention increasingly shifting away from his person to the legality of the process that led to his emergence.

At the heart of the dispute is an alleged violation of clearly outlined eligibility requirements for the position, particularly the stipulation that candidates must hold a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree.

The Vice Chancellor role was publicly advertised in 2025, with specific conditions that included possession of a PhD and at least 10 years’ experience at the rank of professor.

Providing insight into the selection process, Dr. Yusuf Auwal, a researcher and public affairs analyst, disclosed that more than 50 applicants initially vied for the position, out of which 10 candidates were shortlisted following security screening by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In an interview with Daily Champion, Auwal explained that the shortlisted candidates underwent an intensive two-day assessment conducted by the Joint Council/Senate Selection Board.

At the end of the exercise, three candidates emerged, after which the Governing Council adopted a merit-based approach, ultimately selecting the highest-scoring candidate, leading to Fawehinmi’s emergence as its preferred choice.

Despite this, questions have now arisen over whether the eventual appointee satisfied the core academic qualification specified in the advertisement.

Findings indicate that both the Federal Ministry of Education and the University’s Governing Council have received a formal petition contesting the legality of the process on these grounds, potentially subjecting the appointment to official review.

A key issue in the controversy is the difference between academic and professional qualifications. Critics argue that a medical fellowship reportedly held by the appointee does not amount to a PhD or its equivalent, thereby raising doubts about the legitimacy of his participation in the selection process.

This position draws strength from a May 8, 2025 ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/421/2024), which reportedly held that medical fellowship qualifications are not equivalent to a PhD.

The court was said to have drawn a clear line, noting that a postgraduate diploma conferring medical fellowship status does not meet the standard of an academic doctorate.

Further backing this stance is a clarification issued on March 5, 2026 by the Federal Ministry of Education, which reaffirmed that although postgraduate medical colleges may be accredited to award PhDs, their fellowship certifications remain professional qualifications rather than academic degrees.

These arguments suggest that if the advertised requirement strictly demanded a PhD or its equivalent, and a fellowship does not qualify, then the eligibility of the appointed candidate; and indeed the credibility of the entire selection process could be fundamentally undermined.

Observers insist that the University’s Governing Council must recognise that compliance with advertised criteria is not just procedural but essential to the legitimacy of such high-level academic appointments.

Beyond the University of Abuja case, developments across Nigeria’s university system point to a troubling trend that is becoming increasingly entrenched systematic violations of the laws and procedures guiding the appointment of vice chancellors and other principal officers.

Dr Auwal argued that, what should ordinarily be a transparent, merit-driven exercise designed to uphold academic standards is gradually devolving into a scene marked by disputes, power tussles, and institutional instability.

Under the University Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1993 (as amended), commonly known as the University Autonomy Act, governing councils are empowered to advertise vacancies, set up search committees, and conduct interviews to appoint suitably qualified professors; typically with a minimum of 10 years’ experience for a single five-year tenure.

The principle of university autonomy was designed to protect institutions from undue political influence and bureaucratic bottlenecks, allowing them to operate efficiently and competitively.

However, recurring controversies surrounding VC appointments in public universities suggest that, instead of strengthening governance, some councils have been accused of manipulating the process, sidelining merit, and disregarding statutory provisions in favour of preferred candidates.

Federal authorities have consistently maintained that while professional fellowships are vital for clinical practice and career progression, they cannot substitute for a PhD, which remains the standard qualification for academic leadership positions in universities.

As the issue continues to generate debate, attention is now focused on whether the Governing Council, as the appointing authority, will stand by its decision or reconsider the process in light of the legal and regulatory concerns raised.

In the circumstances, critical questions persist: who is responsible for what appears to be a blatant disregard for established rules, and whose interests were served by overlooking such a fundamental requirement? These are issues the Governing Council and the supervising ministry will ultimately have to address.

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