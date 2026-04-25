Taraba guber aspirant alleges assassination attempt, says 15 suspects nabbed

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

A Governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has alleged that unknown individuals sent to assassinate him were recently apprehended and that 15 suspects are now in custody and will face the full wrath of the law.

The Senator disclosed this while addressing supporters at a political rally to declare his intention to contest for the Governorship seat come 2027.

According to him, his rising political profile has made him a target of opponents seeking to prevent him from contesting.

“If you recall, I was on the ballot in 2023. But today, we must put the past behind us and focus on the future.

“At Ashuku, during the burial of my sister Alice, I made it clear: I would not contest again if the dividends of democracy were truly reaching the people of Taraba. Sadly, that is not the case.

“The hardship has deepened, the suffering has increased. That is why, after wide consultations and repeated calls from across the state, I have decided to step forward once again. This decision is not driven by ambition, but by the urgent reality of our times.”

He said that Tarabans have endured political, social, and moral degradation and that trust in governance has been eroded.

“To remain silent in the face of this is dangerous. Silence, in times like these, is not neutrality; it is complicity. As Edmund Burke once said, “Those who remain silent in the face of evil are not victims but accomplices.”

“Today, our state stands on the brink. Yes, challenges exist. But what we see goes beyond challenges. We see a lack of transparency, disregard for the rule of law, fiscal irresponsibility, waste of public resources, poor economic planning and broken promises.”

Senator Bwacha pointed out that the state is witnessing failing infrastructure, overburdened, underfunded education system, excessive borrowing without accountability and governance that prioritizes luxury over service.

“These actions betray the very purpose of government. They destroy the bond between leadership and the people. What we see is governance driven by self, not service.

He further disclosed that the debt profile has risen alarmingly from about N237 billion in 2023 to over a Trillion Naira.

“This raises serious concerns about prudence, accountability, and leadership capacity.

“Before October 2012, under the leadership of the late Governor Danbaba Danfulani Suntai, Taraba was on a clear path of progress. After the unfortunate plane crash, the state began to decline,” he added.

According to him, “between 2013 and 2015, amidst political instability, the decline deepened and that even then, the situation was not as severe as what people face today.

“Today, governance has drifted away from the people. Public service has been replaced with self-serving interests, Poverty has worsened, Infrastructure has decayed, and insecurity has spread across our communities. Agriculture has weakened, Scandals have become frequent.This is not the Taraba we deserve.

“I therefore declare my resolve to lead Taraba into a new era of transparency, unity, and real progress.

Senator Bwacha said that he will invest in teacher training, improve staff welfare, and ensure proper funding.

“We will strengthen policies and partner with institutions and technology hubs to modernize learning.

“We will build value chains, connect farmers to markets, and make agriculture attractive—especially to young people and women.

“We will responsibly harness our mineral resources for the benefit of all, not just a privileged few.

“We will expand access by establishing functional health centres in communities. We will create opportunities for medical professionals and strengthen healthcare delivery systems.

“We will invest in connectivity and innovation by partnering with telecom providers, to expand internet access and create opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

“We will build sporting hubs, recreational centres, and parks to nurture talent, promote unity, and create opportunities.

“We will build and connect our communities roads, cities, and rural areas alike. Development must serve the people, not just those in power.”

He said that he will carry out reforms that ensure fair compensation, transparency, and dignity.

“We will eliminate inefficiencies and restore pride in public service.

“Our vision is simple: to restore Taraba to a place where every citizen feels a sense of belonging. A state where leadership serves the people, and the people trust their leaders,” he said.

“We will welcome accountability. We will encourage constructive criticism. And we will reject divisive politics.”

He urge people not seek ethnic or religious answers, but rather seek the right answers, adding that the future must not be shaped by division, but by shared responsibility.

“Unity will be our strength. As Abraham Lincoln once said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

“We must stand together—as one Taraba, with one purpose, and one destiny.

“Yes, the road ahead will not be easy. But with courage, transparency, and inclusiveness, we will overcome. This is more than a political journey, It is a moral responsibility,” he added.

Senator Bwacha called on Tarabans to join him to rebuild trust, restore dignity, and create a future defined by justice, prosperity, and hope.

For a better society

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